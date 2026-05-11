Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with First Ladies of Africa and Asia who are also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother", champions Girl Education as the Foundation of Women Empowerment, through their impactful and transformative development programs, reaffirming over 14 years of their sustained commitment and legacy in empowering women and girls.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and One of the Most Influential African and African Women for Seven Consecutive Years (2019 - 2025) expressed, “At Merck Foundation, empowering women and girls is embedded in everything we do. It shapes our vision and guides our programs. For the past 14 years, together with my dear sisters, and our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, we have been empowering girls and women through our programs including ‘More Than a Mother’, ‘Merck Foundation Scholarships Program’, ‘Educating Linda’, and ‘STEM Program’.”

“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education, health, and change of mindset.

Through their “Scholarships program”, Merck Foundation is transforming the patient care landscape across Africa, Asia and beyond, having provided more than 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties to date.

“I am proud that out of the 2600+ scholarships provided across 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, about 1290 scholarships, that is nearly 50% have been provided to women medical graduates, empowering them to become future healthcare experts and leaders.

Also, I am happy to share that we have provided over 800 scholarships for young healthcare providers, dedicated to advancing women’s health by strengthening reproductive&sexual health, and fertility care capacity.”

Merck Foundation CEO strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment.

“As a part of our Educating Linda program, together with my dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa, we have year to date provided more than 1400 annual scholarships to deserving yet underprivileged African schoolgirls from 21 countries, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential,” shared Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation also actively empowers women in Science and Technology through its STEM Program and the annual Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards that recognize and celebrate the Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers, fostering research excellence.

“Our goal is to empower women and young African researchers, enhance their research capacity, and promote their contributions to STEM,” emphasized Dr. Kelej.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with First ladies of Africa and Asia announces annual Awards of Media, Song, Film and Fashion to raise awareness about women empowerment, supporting girl education and related themes like breaking infertility stigma, ending female genital mutilation&child marriage, stopping gender-based violence.

Merck Foundation is also raising awareness about the importance of supporting girls’ education through a range of creative initiatives, including inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films, awareness songs, and dedicated episodes on this theme through their Our Africa by Merck Foundation TV program.

Watch episodes of Our Africa, focusing on Supporting Girl Education:

Episode 2: https://apo-opa.co/48Rj5Od

Episode 11: https://apo-opa.co/42sSrYk

Episode 14: https://apo-opa.co/3Rwwoh0

Read Educating Linda Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/4ff8b8R

Watch Merck Foundation Animation Films on supporting girl education:

Jackeline’s Rescue: https://apo-opa.co/42t3h0r

Ride Into the Future: https://apo-opa.co/436r7PL

Listen to Merck Foundation songs to support women empowerment and girl education:

Watch, share&subscribe “Girls Can” song here, sing by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://apo-opa.co/4wF84Kj Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/4u3CYtQ Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/4wlF0Hl Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/4u4foNP Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/4dzr9FY Watch, share&subscribe “Brighter day” song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/4d3mIDb Watch and share “Superwoman Song” by singers Cwezi and Adina from Ghana here: https://apo-opa.co/42wrPFU

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

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YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4tsDEYK

Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/43565Ry

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/4eAPWKQ

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/4d3PL9R

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/4umSIIR

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/3PAELHQ), X (http://apo-opa.co/4tutw1F), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/43565Ry), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4tsDEYK), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4eAPWKQ) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4d3PL9R).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.