Merck Foundation CEO announced call for application of 2025 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards in partnership with African First Ladies - apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First Ladies of Africa, proudly announced the Winners of their Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2024 under the categories “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension”.

The Awards Ceremony was conducted virtually to honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions of all the winning media professionals. The winners were warmly acknowledged by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, “I am truly happy to announce the winners of our Media Awards, together with my dear sisters, The First Ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of the Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’ Campaign. This year, we are delighted to celebrate 125 outstanding winners from 36 countries. It brings me joy to see such impressive participation not only from across Africa but also from several Asian and Latin American countries. Congratulations to all our incredible winners!

It is a true pleasure to welcome you all as Merck Foundation Alumni. Let’s continue to work together to raise awareness about critical social and health challenges, be the voice of the voiceless, and create culture shift in our communities.”

Merck Foundation Media Awards launched in 2017, are announced annually, with over 640 Winners from 52 countries celebrated to date.

The theme of the “More Than a Mother” Media Awards is to raise awareness about important social issues like: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending Female Genital Mutilation and/or Stopping Gender-Based Violence. The theme of the “Diabetes and Hypertension” Media Awards is to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

The Merck Foundation CEO also launched the Call for Applications for the 2025 Media Awards. “I am pleased to invite entries for the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 – “More Than a Mother”&“Diabetes and Hypertension”, in partnership with the African First Ladies. I look forward to receiving another outstanding round of impactful entries this year as well.” Said Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Winners of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2024

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; and The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Dr. FATIMA MAADA BIO:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Jennifer Ambolley, The Chronicle, Ghana (First Position)

Mackie Muctarr Jalloh, News Times Daily, Sierra Leone (Second position)

Alao Abiodun, The Nation, Nigeria (Second position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, Ghana (First Position)

Laudia Sawer, Ghana News Agency, Ghana (First Position)

Nyima Sillah, The Voice, The Gambia (Second Position)

Isatou Ceesay, The Gambia Point, The Gambia (Third Position)

Abigail Arthur, Citi Newsroom, Ghana (Third Position)

Odimegwu Onwumere, The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNER

Mavis Offei Acheampong, GBC Radio, Ghana (First Position)

Joyce Kantam Kolamong, GBC Radio, Ghana(Second Position)

Zainab Sunkary Koroma, Star Radio, Sierra Leone (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, News Central TV, Nigeria (First Position)

Alieu Ceesay, QTV, The Gambia (Second Position)

Mona Lisa Frimpong, Joy News, Ghana (Third Position)

Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, H.E. Mrs. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Precious Kumbani, The Nation, Malawi (First Position)

Gresham Ngwira, Freelancer, Malawi (Second Position)

Simon Muntemba, Daily Nation, Zambia (Second Position)

Charlotte Nambadja, The Namibian, Namibia (Third Position)

Silence Mugadzaweta, The Standard, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Alain Kabinda, Daily News Agency, Zambia (First Position)

Catherine Murombedzi, Freelancer, Zimbabwe (First Position)

Alick Ponje, The Times, Malawi (second Position)

Wallace Mawire, Pan African Visions, Zimbabwe (Second Position)

Hamu Madzedze, 365 Health Diaries, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

Kundai Michael Magoronga, Chronicle, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

Mlondi Mkhize, Briefly News, South Africa (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Glendah Fadzai Takachicha, Capitalk FM, Zimbabwe (First Position)

Tina Nyirenda, Smooth FM, Zambia (Second Position)

Sylviah Chisi, Trans World Radio, Malawi (Second Position)

Nyasha Mandimutsira, Capitalk FM, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

Perina N. Wahara, PL FM, Malawi (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Keneilwe Pono, YTV, Botswana (First Position)

Taati Niilenge, The Namibian, Namibia (Second Position)

Lame Lucas, YTV, Botswana (Third Position)

Here are the winners from East African Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Elizabeth Angira, People Daily, Kenya (First Position)

Marco Maduhu, Nipashe, Tanzania (Second Position)

Margaret Maina, Nation Media, Kenya (Second Position)

Beatrice Philemon Mukocho, The Guardian, Tanzania (Third Position)

Vitus Audax, The Guardian, Tanzania (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Kamau Maichuhie, Nation Online, Kenya (First Position)

Isabella Maua Chemosit, Freelancer, Kenya (Second Position)

Anne Robi, Daily News, Tanzania (Second Position)

Nteza Michael, UG Standard, Uganda (Third Position)

Benjamin Takpiny, Anadolu Agency, South Sudan (Third Position)

Ayele Addis Ambelu, Ethiopian Mass Media Action News, Ethiopia (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Caren Waraba Sisya, Radio Citizen, Kenya (First Position)

Mamer Abraham Kuot, Voice of America, South Sudan, (Second Position)

Mwanaisha Makumbuli, Highlands FM, Tanzania (Second Position)

Fatuma Mustapha Mtemangani, Pambazuko FM, Tanzania (Third Position)

Daniel Byiringiro, Flash FM, Rwanda (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Rose Wangui, NTV Kenya, Kenya (First Position)

Andrew Juma, TV47, Kenya (Second Position)

Leonard Kigozi and Isabel Nakirya, CGTN Africa, Uganda (Third Position)

Mackriner Siyovelwa, Crown Media, Tanzania (Third Position)

Here are the winners from French Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Issa Moussa, Niger Times, Niger (First Position)

Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Press Group, Niger (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

AZODODASSI Mêmèdé Ambroisine, Savoir News, Togo (First Position)

Julio Gada, Global News, Benin (Second Position)

Boris Esono Nwenfor, Pan African Visions, Cameroon (Third Position)

Bakari Guèye, Initiatives News, Mauritania (Third Position)

Frimo Koukou Djipro, Lelus, Côte d'Ivoire (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Remy RUKUNDO, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi (First Position)

Magnus MFURANZIMA, ISÔKO FM, Burundi (First Position)

Mame Mbagnick DIOUF, Radio Oxyjeunes, Senegal (Second Position)

Tanko Worou, Radio SU TII DERA, Benin (Second Position)

Moussa KONE, Radio Channel 2, Mali (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Matthias KABUYA TSHILUMBA, RTDK, DRC (First Position)

Here are the winners from Portuguese Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO:

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Edisângela Tavares, Expresso das Ilhas, Cabo Verde (First Position)

Sheilla Ribeiro, Sociedade, Cabo Verde (Second Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Teresa Monteiro Pinto, Rádio Televisão de Cabo Verde, Cabo Verde (First Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Ângelo Semedo, Deutsche Welle, Cabo Verde (First Position)

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Media Recognition Awards 2024

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; and The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Dr. FATIMA MAADA BIO:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Agnes Opoku Saprong, Ghanaian Times, Ghana (First Position)

Patience Ivie Ihejirika, Leadership Newspaper, Nigeria (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Muhammed Lamin Touray, Freelancer, The Gambia (First Position)

Prince Owusu Asiedu, Adom Online, Ghana (Second Position)

Lara Adejoro, The Punch, Nigeria (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Godwin Awuni Anafo, Odadee Radio, Ghana (First Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Emmanuel Dzivenu Seyram Abla De-Souza, Joy TV, Ghana (First Position)

Ezedimbu Karen Ogomegbunem, Africa Independent Television, Nigeria, (Second Position)

Lois Abba Sambo, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, Nigeria (Third Position)

Akua Oforiwa Darko, TV3, Ghana (Third Position)

Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, H.E. Mrs. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Mrs. MUTINTA HICHILEMA; The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Nancy Kefilwe Ramokhua, The Patriot, Botswana (First Position)

Matilda Chimwaza Majawa, Times Group, Malawi (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

June Shimuoshili, Unwrap Online, Namibia (First Position)

Tendai Chisiri, Sport Way News Net, Zimbabwe (Second Position)

Shireen van Wyk, Shay Blogger, Namibia (Third Position)

Prince Kurupati, Pan African Visions, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Elvis Howahowa, Times Radio, Malawi (First Position)

Stella Mlotha, Trans World Radio, Malawi (Second Position)

Here are the winners from East African Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Lucy Johnbosco, Mwananchi, Tanzania (First Position)

Christina Mwakangale, Nipashe, Tanzania (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Joan Mbabazi, The New Times, Rwanda (First Position)

Leon Lidigu, Nation Online, Kenya (Second Position)

Namwalo Daniel Absalom, Kenya News Agency, Kenya (Third Position)

Angela Kezengwa, Citizen Digital, Kenya (Third Position)

Veronica Mrema, M24 Tanzania, Tanzania (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Kintu Khalid, Radio Simba, Uganda (First Position)

Asha Bekidusa, Bahari FM, Kenya (Second Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Walter Mwesigye, NTV, Uganda (First Position)

Edvesta Tarimo, Tumaini Media, Tanzania (Second Position)

Here are the winners from French Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; and The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Konan N’Guessan Attoumgbre Joseph, La Retraite Active, Côte d'Ivoire (First Position)

Nkurunziza Moise, Le Renouveau, Burundi (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Bahwa Ferdinand, Le Journal Africa, Burundi (First Position)

Abdoulaye Ouédraogo, Queen Mafa, Burkina Faso (Second Position)

Richard Manirakiza, l'Agence Burundaise de Presse, Burundi (Second Position)

Mapote Gaye, Infomedia27, Senegal (Second Position)

Atha Menssan Woffa Assan, Focus Infos, Togo (Third Position)

Catherine Aimée Biloa, Échos Santé, Cameroon (Third Position)

Nadège Omoladé SANNY, SRTB Online, Benin (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

MVUYEKURE Jean Claude, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi (First Position)

Abdoul Razak Sani Oumarou, Radio Saraounia Maradi, Niger (Second Position)

Kabamba Ngalamulume Fabrice, Radio Télévision de l'éducation (RTEDUC), DRC (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Chris IRAMBONA, Radio Television Buntu, Burundi (First Position)

Here are the winners from ASIAN Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Parikshit Nirbhay, Amar Ujala, India (First Position)

Revathi Murugappan, Star Health, Malaysia (Second Position)

Pooja Biraia, The Week, India (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Rashe Zoe Sophia B Piquero, Cebu Daily News, Philippines (First Position)

Roshan Bhandari, Medicoliterature, Nepal (Second Position)

Crystal Chow, Undark Magazine, China (Third Position)

Here are the winners from LATIN AMERICA Countries:

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Adriana Becerra, Agencia Brunch, Mexico (First Position)

Rafaela Polo, UOL, Brazil (Second Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Roxana Fabiola Lopresti, Channel 9 Televida, Argentina (First Position)

Ana Paula Pedrosa, R7, Brazil (Second Position)

Details of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2025:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition “More Than a Mother” Awards 2025

Theme for the awards: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

Southern African Countries

West African Countries

East African Countries

French Speaking African Countries

Portuguese Speaking African Countries

Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

2. Merck Foundation Media Recognition “Diabetes&Hypertension” Awards 2025

Theme for the awards: Promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

Southern African Countries

West African Countries

East African Countries

French Speaking African Countries

Portuguese Speaking African Countries

Latin American Countries

Asian Countries

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

All entries are to be submitted to submit@merck-foundation.com.

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613 / +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4cLhp9K

X: https://apo-opa.co/3EtS73f

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4cUG7o7

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3GnWcqj

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/3EvXLlq

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/42ZoEr6

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4cLhp9K), X (https://apo-opa.co/3EtS73f), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3GnWcqj), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4cUG7o7), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/3EvXLlq) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/42ZoEr6).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.