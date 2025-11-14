Merck Foundation, in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies, Ministries of Health, and Medical Societies, has provided 925 scholarships, out of a total of 2400+ scholarships, for one-year Postgraduate Diplomas and two-year Master’s Degrees in Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, and Obesity&Weight Management, as well as one-year Fellowship programs in Diabetes and Hypertension, for doctors from 52 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Merck Foundation released the storybooks and Animation Films “Mark’s Pressure”, and “Sugar Free Jude”, with the aim to raise awareness about early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension (which are corelated) and to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond.

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks ‘World Diabetes Day 2025’ in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their Nationwide Diabetes&Hypertension Blue Points Program.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasized, “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Diabetes Day every day through our strong commitment to transforming Diabetes, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Cardiology, and Preventive Cardiovascular care (co-related conditions) across Africa, Asia, and beyond. Our goal is to build a future where early detection, effective treatment, and healthy lifestyles become the norm, by empowering local doctors and communities through knowledge and specialized training.

I am proud to share that, in partnership with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa&Asia and partners like Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, we have provided 925 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries of Online One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular Preventive, Cardiology, Clinical Nutrition and Obesity&Weight Management; One Year clinical Fellowship program for Diabetes and Hypertension; and also a special 3-month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. These scholarships are helping to build a robust network of specialists, reaching beyond major cities and capitals.”

Merck Foundation has in total provided more than 2400 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Dr. Life Zambezi, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Zimbabwe shares, “I am grateful for being offered the PG Diploma course in Diabetes Management. Through this course, I was able to increase my knowledge and turn my passion for treating diabetes into impactful action. This course has further helped me establish a Diabetes Clinic at the district hospital, which has brought relief to many patients. The learning I gained through the PG Diploma has enabled me to serve my community better and raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.”

Speaking about Merck Foundation’s efforts to improve diabetes care, Dr. Rasha Kelej shared, “We are providing scholarships to local doctors not only in capital cities but also in remote and underserved areas. This empowers them to establish diabetes centers or clinics within their hospitals, ensuring access to quality diabetes care for all communities and raising awareness about prevention, early detection, and effective management.”

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) Diabetes Report, around 24 million adults (aged 20–79) in the African region were living with diabetes in 2021. Projections indicate that this number could increase by 129%, reaching 55 million by 2045. Furthermore, Africa has the highest rate of undiagnosed diabetes, with 54% of adults living with the condition unaware of their status.

Therefore, as a part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has launched various initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention early detection and management of about Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation CEO has composed and sung an impactful song “No More Sugar” together with Ghanian Singer Cwezi Oteng. Listen to “No More Sugar” song here: https://apo-opa.co/449ZmXs

In partnership with African and Asian First Ladies, Merck Foundation has released children’s storybooks and adapted Animation Films “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure”, inspiring the communities to reduce sugar consumption, limit salt intake, stay active, eat healthily, and avoid smoking. “By promoting these habits, we can tackle diabetes and hypertension which are the major risk factors for serious complications and heart disease and empower future generations to lead healthier lives,” added Dr. Kelej. Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here: https://apo-opa.co/47FJUon Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation movie here: https://apo-opa.co/47IwkAJ Merck Foundation has also released three Songs in three languages named ‘NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free’ in English, ‘Dites non au Diabète’ in French and ‘Chega de Diabete’ in Portuguese. And has also released the remix version, of the three languages. Composed and sung by singers from Ghana, Mauritius and Mozambique. Link to the remix song here: https://apo-opa.co/4peEnLu Merck Foundation’s pan African TV program “Our Africa”, that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle. Watch the Episode about Diabetes Awareness here: https://apo-opa.co/4nTLiZi Watch the Episode about Promoting Healthy Lifestyle here: https://apo-opa.co/3WWnARa All episode of “Our Africa” are available on social media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/48eu58j), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4pfuTjc), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/485lAvg) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3JDuSGC)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3WYhY97), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/47HcMwz), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/43v7uli) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/47EBxJM)). Merck Foundation together with African and Asian First Ladies, annually launches their Awards for Media Representatives, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians, Singers, and emerging talents from these fields to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle and Raise Awareness About Prevention And Early Detection Of Diabetes And Hypertension. Details of the awards: 1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. 2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. 3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. 4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Submission deadline: 30th October 2026. Apply here: https://apo-opa.co/4r0MD3k Entries can also be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com *https://apo-opa.co/3JTMHRN

