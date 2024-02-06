Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, together with African First Ladies, marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2024 as a part of the Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” and “Educating Linda” program. Merck Foundation highlighted the harms and danger of FGM and urged the African communities to END FGM through one of the 15 episodes of their “Our Africa”, pan African TV program conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

“Our Africa” TV Program has been broadcasted on National and Prime TV stations of many African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi and more, and is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/48Jpjxo), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3St4oc8), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3Ss45yo) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/494wHn4)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/47HPK5u), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/494Vib1), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3U8RG3y) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/494wHn4) ].

Watch the Episode 6 of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program on Ending FGM here: https://apo-opa.co/42q8wNL

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign expressed, “Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) stands as a grave issue deeply ingrained in numerous cultures across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It is important that we take immediate action and speak out against this longstanding and harmful practice. FGM deprives women and girls of their dignity, jeopardizes their health, inflicts unnecessary pain and suffering, and imposes lasting complications, including infertility, yes. Infertility that resulted from untreated infectious diseases which resulted from FGM practice.”

“FGM causes other complications such as infections, stillborn babies, and, in some instances, even death. It is crucial to challenge and eradicate this damaging tradition.” she continued.

According to the WHO data, more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM is primarily practiced. FGM is mostly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15.

“Through ‘OUR Africa’ TV program we have conveyed to the communities that FGM only harms girls and women physically and also psychologically, and that it has no health benefits. Rather, FGM can lead to severe medical complications in women including infertility, as infection due to FGM is one of the main causes of Infertility. FGM also increases the risk of HIV transmission and can cause severe complications during childbirth. We must understand that FGM is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights of girls and women. This practice needs to stop immediately.” Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Merck Foundation believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment and will definitely help in stopping practices such as FGM, which do not benefit anyone.

“Together with African First Ladies, we have has contributed to the future of 425 of girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and also providing essential school items, through our “Educating Linda” program in many African countries such as Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and more.

Moreover, we have benefitted 1000’s of girls through our awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education and end child marriage.

Additionally, Merck Foundation is adapting their storybooks to create interesting animation films with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important supporting girl education. Watch Ride into the Future Animation Film here: https://apo-opa.co/3I8VFGt

We also launch annually Awards of best Media work, Film, Song and Fashion Designs to raise awareness on sensitive social issues including Ending FGM and Supporting Girl Education,” added Senator Kelej.

Listen to Merck Foundation in collaboration with various music talents from Africa to supporting girl education:

Watch, share&subscribe “Girls Can” song here, sing by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://apo-opa.co/40TaYLM Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/47tXGba Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/3uxPjg8 Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/49PrxfN Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/47M2lF4 Watch, share&subscribe “Brighter day” song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/3UpLzYZ

Read here the Merck Foundation storybooks launched in partnership with Africa’s First Ladies, in three languages: English, French and Portuguese, to support and promote girl education:

Read Ride into the Future Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/3sMyv4x

Read Educating Linda Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/47Rg7pN

Read Jackline's Rescue Storybook, here: https://apo-opa.co/3Rj00w8

