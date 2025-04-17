Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) CEO in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia has also announced the Call for Application for their two FASHION Awards 2025 - apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com

Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “More Than a Mother” to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment.

Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “Diabetes and Hypertension” to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension and healthy lifestyle promotion in Africa.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the Africa’s First Ladies, announced the winners of their two FASHION Awards “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension” 2023.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More than a Mother” campaign, stated, “I am incredibly proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Merck Foundation Fashion Awards together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. The innovative designs submitted by our 16 talented winners not only highlight their exceptional skills but also convey impactful messages aligned with the awards’ themes. We warmly welcome them to our ‘Fashion&Art with Purpose’ community, as I firmly believe that fashion can significantly contribute to raising awareness on critical health and social issues, thereby facilitating a cultural shift in Africa.”

The theme of the “More Than a Mother” Fashion Awards was to raise awareness about social issues such as Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment. The “Diabetes& Hypertension” FASHION Awards focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension across Africa.

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023 Winners:

Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA Favour Olayinka Okunola, NIGERIA Musema Robert, UGANDA Ofoegbu Ngozi Anita, NIGERIA Oluwakorede Adeyinka Adeyanju, NIGERIA Esther Gathoni&Stephene Baraka, KENYA Lynn Chipendo Musema Robert, ZIMBABWE

Here are the Winners of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2023:

Linda Ngwira, ZAMBIA Ofillia Nzengu, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO Kaluba Ngulube, ZAMBIA Ewubare Faith, NIGERIA Malanga Mukanzo, ZAMBIA Kolawole Feranmi, NIGERIA Solace Akos Sakah, GHANA

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation,’ a pan-African TV program designed to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various fields with the aim of raising awareness and creating a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations in several countries, capturing the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across the continent. “Our Africa” TV Program is also available on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/44Bea2m), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/42qp604), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/43ZOM6s) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3EBFinn)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4cztsqq), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/43SauZX), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4cAA7kp) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/44tgto8)). Watch the Promo: https://apo-opa.co/42sDNkR

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej also shared, “I am excited to invite applications for the Merck Foundation FASHION Awards 2025, in partnership with African First Ladies, under two themes ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes&Hypertension’.”

Merck Foundation invites all African Fashion Designers and Students to create and share designs that deliver strong and influential messages 1) Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “More Than a Mother” to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment, and 2) Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “Diabetes and Hypertension” to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension and healthy lifestyle promotion in Africa.

Who can apply?

All African Fashion Designers and Students.

Last Date of Submission

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2025: 30th September 2025.

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: 30th October 2025.

How to Apply?

Please share original sketches as attachment(s) on:

submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “More Than a Mother” 2025 OR Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2025

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4cztsqq), X (https://apo-opa.co/4cAA7kp), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/43SauZX), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/44tgto8), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/42fiJ10) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/44tPNnj).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.