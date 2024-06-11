Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health and Medical societies provided more than 750 scholarships of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master Degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity and Weight Management to doctors from 52 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America; These 760 scholarships are part of the total 1810 scholarships Merck Foundation provided to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties such as Oncology, Sexual and Reproductive Care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology&Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Paediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Trauma&Orthopaedics and many more.

Merck Foundation has released the First Animation films “Mark’s Pressure”, and “Sugar Free Jude”, which are adapted from their Children storybooks with the aim to raise awareness about early detection and prevention of Hypertension and Diabetes (which are corelated) and to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond; Pan African TV Program "Our Africa” released by Merck Foundation addresses Social and Health Issues such as Diabetes&Hypertension and promote Healthy Lifestyle in Africa through “Fashion and ART”, conceptualize and directed by Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej; Click here to watch the Episode on Promoting Healthy Lifestyle: https://apo-opa.co/3xcowHN.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks ‘World Hypertension Day 2024’ together with Africa’s First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, through their “Nationwide Diabetes&Hypertension Blue Points Program” by providing scholarships for young doctors to transform the patient care landscape in the fields of Hypertension, Cardiology, Diabetes and Endocrinology, and by raising awareness in communities in Africa and beyond.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation stated, “At Merck Foundation we mark “World Hypertension Day” by improving access to quality and equitable Hypertension, Diabetes and Cardiovascular preventive care, which are all co-related, in Africa, Asia&Latin America.

Together with our Ambassadors - The First Ladies of Africa, and partners like Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, we have till today provided more than 750 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries, of One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity&Weight Management, and also a special 3 month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

These scholarships have been provided to the young doctors to form a strong platform of experts nationwide, and not only from capitals or big cities.”

Merck Foundation has in total provided more than 1760 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Senator, Dr. Kelej further added “We recently launched new Fellowship Programs of One-year Clinical Cardiovascular care and One-year Clinical Diabetes, onsite training programs in India for African doctors. These programs will help us to to futher improve cardiovascular, Hypertension and Diabetes care in Africa and other developing countries.”

Dr. Victoria Mumbo, Merck Foundation alumnus from Kenya shares, “I have completed the post-graduate degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, provided by Merck Foundation. I would like to extend my gratitude to Merck Foundation for this life changing opportunity. After the completion of this course, my approach towards patient management has changed. It has helped me to also educate the community about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies have released a children’s storybook and adapted animation Film “Mark’s Pressure” with an aim to focus on the causes of the early onset of hypertension and raising awareness about its early detection, prevention and management.

Through our new animation film “Mark’s Pressure”, we want to encourage our communities to reduce salt, stop sugar, exercise regularly, eat healthy and stop smoking, this is the only way to prevent and manage hypertension and diabetes, which are predominant risk factors for the development of several serious complications and diseases”, says Senator Rasha Kelej.

Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation Film here: https://apo-opa.co/3KESlDY

Merck Foundation’s pan African TV program “Our Africa”, that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Episodes here:

https://apo-opa.co/3xcowHN

https://apo-opa.co/4c0zFuI

The show will be broadcasted on KTV in Kenya, every Saturday at 5:00 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, also launch annually, the Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

