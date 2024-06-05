Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their long-term commitment to inform, educate and raise awareness on sensitive social and health issues through ‘Our Africa TV Program’ during their high-level meeting with Mr. Joe Munene, Executive Director and Former Group CEO of the Standard Group, and his team. The discussion led by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board Of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “I am pleased to meet Mr. Joe Munene, our long-term partner, to discuss the impact of our first-ever TV program ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. I strongly believe that media has a significant power to reach every household and be the voice of the voiceless. Through ‘Our Africa TV Program’, our aim is to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa on issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Importance of early detection&prevention of Diabetes, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping Gender-Based Violence, Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Sustainability, and many more.

I am very excited to announce that “Our Africa” will be aired on KTN Channel, every Saturday at 5:00 pm&and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.”

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://apo-opa.co/3x4Ifcs

Merck Foundation through “Our Africa” TV program, has established the first ‘Fashion and Art community with Purpose’ community across 24 countries to the voice of the voiceless break the silence and be about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa and beyond.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries, and is also on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3RdVvT8), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3RcCFeZ), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3x5PUY2) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4aJfWy0)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3Xbc4D0), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3x7ius3), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4aTy5sW) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3XsF5dx)).

During their high-level meeting, the rising incidence of Diabetes&Hypertension was also discussed, and Merck Foundation also played their First Animation Film on Diabetes Awareness, ‘Sugar-Free Jude’.

‘Sugar Free Jude’ is the first Animation Film and an adaptation of the children’s storybooks released by Merck Foundation to raise awareness about Diabetes and promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. Through this, Merck Foundation wants to communicate an important message that diabetes can be prevented and managed with lifestyle modifications like going sugar-free, eating healthy, exercising regularly, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol intake.

Click here to watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here:

https://apo-opa.co/3XbzqZ8

Mr. Joe Munene, along with his senior team members, conducted a comprehensive tour of their premises for the Chairman and CEO of Merck Foundation. During the tour, they exchanged insights on the most recent advancements in communication and printing technologies.

The media conglomerate also organized a TV interview with both Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej for the show ‘World Report’ on KTN Channel where they emphasized on the impact of Merck Foundation programs highlighting the important issues of girls’ education, women empowerment, and healthcare capacity building in Africa; and also, a Radio interview for the show ‘Spice Drive’ on Spice FM where they discussed ‘Our Africa TV Program’.

Interview for the ‘World Report’ show on KTN Channel: https://apo-opa.co/3yOtzP8

Interview for the show ‘Spice Drive’ on Spice FM: https://apo-opa.co/3RcCFM1

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4eaHtvi

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4e5VslZ

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4bNF08i

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4bLLxR0

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/45d0dX1

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/3yLsSpQ

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/3XaqF1f

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4eaHtvi), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4e5VslZ), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4bLLxR0), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4bNF08i) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/3yLsSpQ).