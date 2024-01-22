Sri Lanka and the Republic of Benin on Saturday, 20 January 2024 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to Visa Exemption for holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports. The MoU was signed in Kampala, Uganda on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of NAM and the Third South Summit.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and the Foreign Minister of Benin, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari signed the MoU on behalf of the two countries.

The Agreement facilitates holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passport holders of the two countries to enter and stay in the territory of either country for up to thirty (30) days without having to obtain prior visa. The exemption will allow both countries to enhance people to people interactions and increase opportunities to develop trade and economic relations.

Sri Lanka and Benin enjoy warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2012. The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Kenya and the Embassy of Benin in Beijing are concurrently accredited to Benin and Sri Lanka, respectively.