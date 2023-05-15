Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 12 May 2023, ten medical students from Siam University paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, at the Ambassador’s Residence. The Thai medical students came to Egypt to participate in an international medical student exchange programme, organised by Asian Medical Students' Association (AMSA) of Thailand and AMSA Egypt&Suez Canal University (SCU) during 3-12 May 2023.

On this occasion, Ambassador exchanged views with the students and encouraged them to explore possibility to enhance cooperation on medical studies with the Egyptian side.

