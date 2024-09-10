The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources has expressed its relief at hearing that TotalEnergies remains a major player in the South African energy sector.

The committee expressed this view after it was briefed by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources on the impact of TotalEnergies’ withdrawal from Block 11B/12B, off the country’s southern coastline, and Block 5/6/7 off the West Coast.

Although regretting the cessation on projects with huge potential economic spinoffs to the country, the committee was encouraged that TotalEnergies is still involved in exploration work in South Africa at Block 3B/4B of the orange basin in the West Coast.

The committee is also comforted to hear that Block 11B/12B and Bock 5/6/7 have sufficient resource reserves still open to be explored by other investors.