The NCOP Gauteng delegation conducted a successful oversight visit to unfinished and abandoned human settlements, health, education, and road projects in the West Rand and Sedibeng regions on Wednesday.

The visit is part of the week-long NCOP Provincial Week Programme, held under the theme “Confronting the Challenges Facing the Timely Delivery of Viable Public Infrastructure to Communities.”

The Provincial Week Programme aims to provide permanent delegates to the NCOP and their counterparts from the Gauteng Provincial Legislature with an opportunity to conduct oversight visits to various community development structures, including incomplete road projects, housing projects and other delayed or abandoned public infrastructure projects in the province. These oversight sessions involve officials and managers from affected districts and provincial and national government departments.

Among the abandoned projects visited by the delegation yesterday was the Montrose Mega Project in Randfontein. The project started in 2017 and is expected to yield 13 792 mixed typologies upon completion.

Briefing the delegation on the challenges, interventions and way forward, the provincial Department of Human Settlements said the project had faced various challenges, such as non-performance by the developer, as he failed to resume site in January 2024. The developer also failed to disclose a liquidation order issued by the court against him in 2023 in favour of contractors. The delegation was informed that the developer failed to pay the Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), which he appointed as his service providers. The abandoned project is now facing a serious problem of vandalism of the units.

As part of the interventions, the department reported that it sought a legal opinion on the options available to act against the developer and a notice of termination was issued. The delegation was told that three criminal cases had been opened for the vandalism of the infrastructure, and some of the perpetrators had been brought to justice.

The department further reported that, as part of the way forward, they are appointing a security company to protect the remaining infrastructure and will commence negotiations with the land owner on acquiring the land.

The delegation also visited the Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School. The project was initiated in 2016 and set for construction in 2018. A contractor was appointed and initiated the construction process but abandoned the site without completing the project.

The delegation was told that the project remains abandoned as of August 2024. The department is set to appoint a contractor and hand over the site to the contractor by the end of September.

The MEC for Education committed to providing regular feedback to the NCOP on this delayed project and ensured that the contractors’ contract would be terminated where there were unjustifiable delays.

The NCOP Gauteng delegation also conducted oversight at Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging. Construction of the hospital started in 2021, with an original completion date of August 2022. The appointed contractor could not finish the project, and their contract was terminated.

The delegation was very concerned about the state of the Kopanong Hospital, which is in decay. The abandoned, incomplete wards were meant to accommodate emergency patients during COVID-19, but the contractor failed to finish the job.

The delegation also visited the R82 Old Johannesburg Road in Walkerville. The Initial consultant was terminated due to poor performance. A new consulting engineer was appointed on 23 August 2024. The delegation was informed that the project is scheduled to recommence the first week of October 2024. The contractor is mobilising to return to the site at the beginning of September 2024.

Some of the challenges facing the project include the encroachment of 10 households on the site—intervention to relocate the residents is being sought.

The delegation further visited the Bekkerdal Care of the Age Centre, New Simunye High School in Westonaria, and the Lethabong Mega Project in Sebokeng. The delegation applauded the Lethabong Mega Project, as it was the only site progressing well among all the visited projects.

The delegation, led by Ms Jane Mananiso, NCOP Gauteng Provincial Whip, recommended that criminal cases be opened against developers who are at fault for any of the projects’ issues.

Highlighting the importance of accountability and transparency, Ms Mananiso said public representatives must ensure that every rand spent on infrastructure development translates into tangible benefits for the people. “The NCOP’s oversight provides an invaluable mechanism for ensuring accountability and transparency, and I have no doubt that your engagements with us this week will help strengthen the systems that underpin effective governance,” she said.

The delegation is today, Thursday, 19 September, conducting oversight visits to projects around the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions. The projects include: