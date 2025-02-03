The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation says the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has been unfolding for some time, should be of grave concern to all peace-loving people yearning for unity among Africans.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, said, “As South Africa, Malawi and Uganda, we are in the DRC as part of many historical and current efforts to ensure that Africa in general and the DRC in particular is at peace. Once more, as the Committee on International Relations and Corporation, we send our condolences and deep sorrow to the sons and daughters we lost in the course of the struggle for peace and unity in Africa.”

Mr Mahumapelo said the committee applauds the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the South African National Defence Force for continuing to explain that “our presence in the DRC and elsewhere on the continent is not based on our own mission, but the collective mission of both SADC and the UN to stabilise the DRC”.

He further said the committee commends President Cyril Ramaphosa for not being tempted into mudslinging with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda but choosing the correct path of diplomacy at a presidential level.

“We are confident that after the good and productive meeting of the SADC held and presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, a better diplomatic approach to resolving the DRC’s political, economic and geopolitical conundrum will bear fruit. As the committee, we look forward to engaging with the Minster of DIRCO on progress in the DRC matter,” he said.

The committee has written a letter to the Portfolio Committee on Defence and other relevant committees calling for joint accountability work on the DRC matter and report to the people of South Africa.