The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, has noted with shock the death of several learners in Gauteng yesterday.

She said: “This is indeed incredibly sad such young lives, dying so tragically. They will now never reach their full potential. The youth is the future, but South Africa will now never benefit from these young people.”

Ms Maimela was reacting to media reports that three Sebokeng’s Evaton Primary School learners, two of them were siblings got sick at school and were taken to a nearby health facility. They were declared dead on arrival at hospital and food poison is alleged as the cause of their death.

In a separate incident a Grade 8 learner from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni died yesterday after she allegedly consumed rat poison. “We want to appeal to all learners to seek help if they feel overwhelmed. Schools normally have support systems in place and learners should make use of this,” said Ms Maimela.

Ms Maimela appealed to parents and care givers to be vigilant, especially during examinations periods with the nearing Grade 12 preliminary and final examinations. She called for a favourable atmosphere of study for learners at this time.

Ms Maimela also noted that the body of a Grade 10 learner was found in the storeroom late last week at the Overberg High School in Caledon, Western Cape. “This learner was sent to school in what is supposed to be a safe environment. Now her parents and loved ones will never see her thrive in life.”

She appealed to the authorities for greater safety in schools. “Furthermore, we appeal to the police for swift investigations and to ensure that they leave no stone unturned.”

The committee also noted several road accidents in recent weeks where learners lost their lives. Ms Maimela appealed to the providers of scholar transport, public transport owners to screen drivers before hiring them to ensure they are trustworthy for transporting learners. “Sadly, we are losing too many learners on our roads,” said Ms Maimela.

She added: “We want to convey our sincerest condolences to all the families, friends and school communities at large that have been affected by these tragedies.”