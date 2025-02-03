Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is actively supporting the response to an outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania’s Kagera region, which is being led by the Ministry of Health. The outbreak was declared by Tanzanian authorities on 20 January 2025.

Working alongside the Ministry of Health and other partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), an MSF team with experience responding to epidemics is in Kagera region to strengthen the local response capacity. We are providing trainings and essential protective and medical equipment to frontline healthcare staff.

“The Tanzanian authorities have made significant efforts to contain the epidemic and promote collaboration between various health agencies,” says Tommaso Santo, MSF’s head of mission. “For the time being, our response is focussed on technical aspects, such as reinforcing case management capacities and implementing infection prevention and control measures.”

MSF will ensure that its response contributes effectively to limiting the impact of the outbreak on affected communities and preventing the disease from spreading further.

As of 28 January, the Ministry of Health has reported two confirmed cases, two deaths among confirmed cases and eight additional probable deaths, with 64 suspected cases and 281 contacts being monitored for symptoms of the disease.