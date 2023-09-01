Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Oliver Onyekweli, Partner and Leader for West Africa Oil and Gas at Mckinsey&Company, has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) as a speaker. As a renowned oil and gas specialist with years of experience in Africa, Onyekweli’s participation at the event is set to advance dialogue around regional collaboration and energy security. The event makes its return to Luanda from September 13-14.

McKinsey&Company is a global management firm that offers professional services to corporations and governments. Partnering with clients, McKinsey&Company works to bolster innovation and build the workforce of the future. In Angola, the company has played an instrumental role in modernizing the economy, providing support to government in infrastructure expansion and institutional reform while helping both global and Angolan companies advance their contribution in the economy. The company has been active in Angola for ten years and has completed over 110 projects.

As Partner and Lead for West Africa Oil and Gas, Onyekweli is tasked with supporting development across the region’s hydrocarbon industry, engaging with stakeholders and industry leaders under efforts to stimulate economic growth. During the AOG 2023 conference, Onyekweli will spearhead discussions around how African nations can optimize their existing resource bases, invest in lower-carbon infrastructure like gas pipelines and renewable energy, and attract funding and skills for sustainable energy projects. At a time when African countries such as Angola are accelerating efforts to develop their oil and gas resources sustainably, insights from Onyekweli prove valuable.

“The AOG 2023 conference addresses the most pressing challenge facing Angola’s energy sector today: how can the country transition to a cleaner energy future while maximizing oil and gas for regional security? The event’s theme of ‘Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development’ underscores the vital need to implement a just energy transition, and the conference serves as a strategic platform to chart the way forward, stated Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of AOG event-organizer ECP.

Taking place under the theme ‘Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development’, AOG 2023 unites Angola’s regulatory authorities and key energy stakeholders with global investors to discuss challenges and opportunities across the Angolan energy market.

