In the Hodh El Chargui region in eastern Mauritania, where mental health services were previously limited, a listening and psychosocial support space has gradually been established in Timbedra town’s health centre. Today, it offers dedicated support to those who wish to talk about their difficulties in a safe environment. Set up in May 2025 with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), it responds to a long‑expressed need from the communities.

Before its opening, mental health was not sufficiently addressed in Timbedra’s health services. The centre had no specialized service, leaving people in emotional distress or facing family tensions without structured support. Refugee and host populations alike faced their difficulties in a context where no dedicated structure was available to help them.

From the start, the initiative provided a framework for welcoming and listening to beneficiaries, facilitating the introduction of adapted practices and a confidential environment where people could safely express their struggles.

The creation of this listening space marked an important turning point. Designed to offer a welcoming and respectful environment, it represents the first structured psychosocial service within the health centre. Its establishment was accompanied by training for staff to ensure appropriate support tailored to identified needs.

Mariem was among the first to benefit from this new service. “Before coming here, I couldn’t sleep. Thoughts kept spinning in my head, I was afraid of everything, even of myself. This is the first time I feel truly heard,” she says, describing what this support means to her.

Three health workers received specific training: two midwives and the chief physician of the Moughataa (administrative department). Organized with WHO’s support, these trainings enabled local staff to acquire essential skills to provide quality care. The sessions covered mental health, psychological first aid, and prevention of sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. These new skills allowed the team to adapt their practice and better support those seeking help.

One year after its launch, the first results clearly illustrate the initiative’s impact on communities. The service has provided 10 individual consultations, offering targeted support to people in distress. It has also facilitated four family mediations, helping ease tensions within households.

In parallel, four awareness sessions were organized, each bringing together about 15 participants, while two more complex cases were referred to specialized structures. These activities show that the initiative is gradually becoming part of the health centre’s daily operations and meeting community needs.

Among the trained staff, Fatimetou, a midwife responsible for mental health and psychosocial activities at the centre, testifies to the changes observed since the service was introduced: “Thanks to the training we received, we are better prepared to listen, understand and support the people who come here. Before, we didn’t have the necessary tools. Today, we can truly help,” she explains, highlighting the concrete impact of training.

The chief physician of Timbedra’s Moughataa, Dr Mohamed Lemine, also shares his perspective on the importance of this initiative, with an informed view of local needs: “WHO’s support has helped fill a real gap at the Timbedra health centre. The establishment of this listening space and the strengthening of staff skills represent a major step forward in better addressing the mental health needs of both refugee and host populations.”

The activities carried out within this framework have proven their usefulness. One family mediation even helped prevent a divorce, illustrating how structured support can ease delicate situations and strengthen harmony within households.

WHO’s Representative in Mauritania, Dr Charlotte Faty Ndiaye, places this initiative within a broader effort to strengthen the health system: “The initiatives implemented in Hodh El Chargui show that mental health can be effectively integrated into primary health care, even in fragile contexts. They provide a solid foundation for the future national strategy on mental health and addiction in Mauritania,” she emphasizes.

At the end of her journey in this listening space, Mariem appreciates the changes she feels since finally finding a place to put her feelings into words: “Here, I understood that I wasn’t alone. Little by little, I’m learning to breathe, to speak, to live without fear controlling me. I believe things can really change,” she adds, buoyed by renewed confidence.