Matrix42, a leading provider of enterprise service management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the continent's largest all-inclusive tech event. The event is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.

GITEX AFRICA 2023 is a premier technology event that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. It provides a unique platform for showcasing cutting-edge technology solutions, sharing knowledge, networking, and exploring business opportunities in the African technology landscape.

As a global leader in enterprise service management solutions, Matrix42 is thrilled to be a part of GITEX AFRICA 2023. The company will be showcasing its latest innovations and solutions designed to help organizations optimize their IT service management, endpoint management, and workspace management processes. Matrix42's solutions are trusted by enterprises worldwide to streamline their IT operations, improve productivity, and enhance the end-user experience.

"We are excited to participate in GITEX AFRICA 2023 and showcase our innovative solutions that empower organizations to enhance their IT service management and drive digital transformation," said Samer Hani, Director of Sales and Operations of Matrix42 Eastern Europe, Africa and Middle East. "As Africa's technology landscape continues to evolve and mature, we see tremendous potential for our solutions to support businesses in the region in achieving their digital goals."

During GITEX AFRICA, Matrix42 will be hosting live product demonstrations, engaging in interactive discussions with attendees, and sharing insights on emerging trends and best practices in enterprise service management. Visitors to Matrix42's booth will have the opportunity to learn about the company's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including its Service Management, Unified Endpoint Management, and Workspace Management offerings.

GITEX AFRICA 2023, presents a unique opportunity for Matrix42 to connect with industry peers, engage with potential customers, and showcase its expertise in enterprise service management. The event's focus on technology innovation, digital transformation, and business opportunities in Africa aligns perfectly with Matrix42's vision of helping organizations unlock the full potential of their IT operations.

Matrix42 invites all attendees of GITEX AFRICA to visit their booth #2C – 40C to learn more about their cutting-edge solutions and how they can help organizations optimize their IT service management processes and drive digital transformation.

For more information about Matrix42 and its solutions, please visit www.Matrix42.com.

Contact:

Nathalie Lorenzo

Matrix42, Dubai

Phone: +971556072423

Email: nathalie.lorenzo@matrix42.com

About Matrix42:

Matrix42 is a global provider of innovative solutions for digital workspace experience management, unified endpoint management, and enterprise service management. The company's products and services empower organizations to improve IT efficiency, enhance end-user productivity, and enable digital transformation. With over 25 years of experience and a customer base spanning across various industries and regions, Matrix42 is trusted by enterprises worldwide for its reliable and comprehensive solutions.