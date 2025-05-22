In the face of growing xenophobic attitudes in South Africa, a troubling narrative has emerged — one that paints Zimbabwean migrants as burdens to the nation.

“We don’t owe Zimbabwe anything,” some say. Yet, this oversimplified view ignores the complex, intertwined history and economic reality between our two nations. The truth is, South Africa has benefited — directly and indirectly — from Zimbabwe’s political and economic collapse.

When Zimbabwe’s economy crumbled in the early 2000s, thousands fled to South Africa in search of work and safety. Though some entered undocumented, the overwhelming majority contributed meaningfully to society. These migrants — teachers, nurses, engineers, gardeners, builders and domestic workers — helped fill vital gaps in South Africa’s labour market, often for lower wages. This not only benefited households and employers but bolstered entire industries from agriculture to private healthcare.

Despite popular belief, migrants do pay taxes. Documented or not, every Zimbabwean, or any foreigner for that matter, who buys bread, clothing, or airtime contributes to VAT. Those who work formally pay income taxes and contribute to the Unemployment Insurance Fund — even though many are not eligible to claim from it. They pay rent, support local businesses and invest in township economies. To dismiss these contributions is to erase a hidden pillar of South Africa’s economic structure.

Beyond economics lies a deeper historical truth. During South Africa’s dark years under apartheid, Zimbabwe offered refuge to liberation movements. The ANC operated camps, training facilities, and offices in Zimbabwe, where comrades found support, shelter and safety. Zimbabweans paid a heavy price for their solidarity — facing bombings, political pressure and retaliation from the apartheid regime. Their loyalty wasn’t transactional; it was a moral stance rooted in Pan-African brotherhood.

And yet, today, many Zimbabweans are repaid with humiliation. A recent video of a pregnant Zimbabwean woman being insulted and chased from a South African hospital reflects a society that has forgotten its roots. The issue is not about borders or entitlement — it’s about basic humanity.

South Africans who argue, “We’re the ones paying taxes,” overlook how Zimbabwean collapse has created economic opportunities here. South African-owned retail giants like Pick n Pay and Shoprite expanded into Zimbabwe, profiting despite the economic downturn. Local manufacturers saw reduced competition as Zimbabwean industries fell apart. Even informal sectors — such as cross-border trading and foreign exchange — grew stronger with Zimbabwean involvement.

No one is asking for handouts. Zimbabweans are not demanding ownership of what’s not theirs. What is being asked for is dignity, truth and perspective. To those who believe migrants have nothing to offer, history and data say otherwise. To those who believe they’re carrying the nation alone, they should consider who is helping hold it up from behind the scenes.

At the same time, it is important to reflect inward. Zimbabweans must continue to advocate for better leadership, reforms and policies in their home country. The dream is not permanent migration — it’s a Zimbabwe where people feel safe, respected, and economically empowered to stay. South Africa should not be a place of escape, but a sister nation that welcomes rather than wounds.

Let this not be a message of division but a reminder of connection. For South Africa to become the true beacon of hope on the continent, it must live up to the values it once fought for — freedom, equality and ubuntu. This cannot exist where prejudice thrives.

PS Ngonyama is a Zimbabwean writer and social commentator living in South Africa. With lived experience of migration and cross-border issues, they advocate for dignity, regional solidarity and truth-telling through writing and storytelling.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

