Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) celebrates the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort (http://apo-opa.co/4tfdwkb), marking the company’s highly anticipated debut into Cape Verde. Situated above Laginha Beach within the cultural hub of São Vicente, the hotel blends resort-style relaxation with business-ready convenience on the island.

“Cape Verde is known for its vibrant spirit, natural beauty and growing global appeal, making it an exciting addition to our network of global destinations,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium, Select&Midscale Brand Management, EMEA, Marriott International. “São Vicente is the ideal destination for us to introduce Four Points by Sheraton’s first resort in the region, offering an authentic sense of place paired with breathtaking vistas along with the brand’s genuine service, comfort and modern style.”

Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort is nestled within a crescent-shaped bay in Mindelo, a port city in Northern São Vicente Island known for its colorful and animated carnival celebrations. The resort features modern design that encapsulates a relaxing summer feel throughout its public spaces and 127 spacious guestrooms and suites, which are adorned with wooden furniture, crafted light fixtures, decorative wall plates and patterned cement tile flooring. The clean, functional aesthetics of Four Points by Sheraton are thoughtfully harmonized with the destination’s bold colors, textures, and natural elements.

The design of Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort is deeply inspired by the island’s distinctive character and culture. Drawing from the weathered patina of local architecture, the vibrant rhythms of Mindelo’s renowned musical heritage, and the relaxed spirit of seaside living, the resort’s interiors have been conceived to offer an experience that feels both authentically local and effortlessly comfortable. The art collection shows a curated blend of paintings by artist Raya Salman, and photographic pieces by photographer Joe Wuerfel, whose lens has captured the essence of Cape Verde for more than 25 years. The hotel will also present select works by two Cape Verdean artists, further grounding the space in local creative expression.

Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort offers direct access to the pristine waters of Laginha beach via a skybridge on the first floor, which is also home to an infinity edge pool and pool bar. Culinary offerings at the resort include Bayview, serving global flavors from sunrise to sunset; Ocean Lounge offers a vibrant, poolside social hub; and the soon-to-open Skybar provides a rooftop escape with panoramic views.

Other facilities at the resort include a conference center with three meeting rooms and other multi-purpose spaces for events and gatherings, a fully equipped fitness center with stunning ocean and pool views and the Essência spa featuring four treatment rooms, a sauna, Turkish steam bath and jacuzzi. The property also features Four Points by Sheraton’s signature Best Brews™ program with a local craft beer.

The opening of Four Points by Sheraton São Vicente Resort Celebrates Multiple Milestones for Marriott International:

Marriott’s official entry into Cape Verde the company’s 500 th operating select service hotel in its EMEA region.

operating select service hotel in its EMEA region. The first-ever resort offering under Four Points by Sheraton in the Africa region, delivering the brand’s reliable comfort and consistent standards to travellers seeking accommodation and leisure facilities and experiences at an affordable value.

Schulze-Potgieter added, “Our select service hotels today represents more than 30 percent of our EMEA portfolio, and this 500th milestone opening underscores the strong demand for consistent and modern hospitality in the region and reflects the power and credibility of our brands in the segment.”

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About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,800 properties in 145 countries and territories, as of December 31, 2025. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com.

About Four Points by Sheraton®:

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 375 hotels in over 45 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments (http://apo-opa.co/4sERI1J) and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. To learn more about Four Points, visit us online (http://apo-opa.co/4tfVRJs).