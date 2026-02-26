Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR, “Marriott”) (www.Marriott.com) announced an exceptional year of growth across Europe, Middle East&Africa (EMEA) in 2025 with more than 230 organic signings representing over 31,000 rooms. Marriott also added 170 properties and nearly 24,000 rooms across EMEA last year, contributing to a 7.8% net rooms growth in the region.

“2025 was another strong year for Marriott International in EMEA defined by strategic expansion and segment-wide momentum across the region,” said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East&Africa, Marriott International. “We continued to grow our portfolio with purpose by expanding into new destinations, scaling our brands thoughtfully and offering even more diverse experiences for our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members. Our robust growth is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the trust of our owners, and we remain committed to shaping the future of travel in the region.”

The company’s EMEA region ended the year with a pipeline of over 600 properties and nearly 113,000 rooms.

Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were the highest growth markets, with the leading number of signings for the company across the region in 2025. Conversions and adaptive reuse projects continue to drive significant growth for the company in the region, fueled by the company’s portfolio of collection brands and conversion-friendly offerings. Conversions and adaptive reuse projects represented nearly 50% of the region’s signings in the year.

Unrivaled Luxury Brands Deliver Extraordinary Growth

Marriott reinforced its luxury leadership in 2025. EMEA represented the company’s strongest region for signings in the luxury segment with a record 40 signed luxury deals. St. Regis saw the highest number of signed agreements in the region with 14 deals, including The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum and The St. Regis Jeddah Corniche. Other luxury milestone signings included The Cape Town EDITION, JW Marriott Hotel Tashkent and JW Marriott Milos Resort and Spa.

Record Breaking Branded Residential Signings

Reinforcing the company’s 25-year leadership in branded residences, Marriott signed a record-breaking 24 residential deals across EMEA, more than double the volume signed in 2024. Since year-end 2023, the company has grown its branded residential total portfolio of open and pipeline properties by 33% in Europe, and 70% in the Middle East&Africa, demonstrating the growing demand for elevated living in the region. The company closed the year with 33 open locations and 60 in the region’s pipeline. Signings highlights in 2025 included The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION; Marriott Residences, Budapest; The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Hills, Cairo and Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Accelerated Expansion of Midscale Segment

Marriott has experienced extraordinary growth in the midscale segment, while maintaining a strategic focus on regionally resonant brands and scaling them. Four Points Flex by Sheraton, a conversion-friendly midscale brand offered in EMEA, represented the fastest growing brand for the company in the region with 18 signings and 23 openings in 2025. The brand closed the year with 38 open properties with over 4,300 rooms.

Marriott recently introduced two new brands to the region - Series by Marriott, a global collection brand for the midscale and upscale lodging segments that is designed to deliver a personalised experience that reflects the distinct character of each destination, and StudioRes, an extended-stay midscale brand. Both brands have received significant interest from developers across the EMEA region.

Acquisition of the citizenM brand

As the company continues to strive to meet the evolving needs of every traveler and trip purpose, Marriott completed its acquisition of the citizenM brand, known for its genuine service, tech-savvy in-hotel experience, highly efficient use of space, and focus on art and design. The citizenM portfolio was integrated on Marriott’s platforms in the fourth quarter of 2025, adding 19 hotels and nearly 4,000 rooms to the company’s EMEA portfolio.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East&Africa, Marriott International added,

“From record luxury and branded residential signings to the remarkable momentum of our midscale offerings, we are capturing opportunity for growth and new audiences across every segment in the region. These milestones underscore the depth and diversity of our portfolio and reinforce our commitment to delivering long-term value for our hotel owners in this region.”

Marriott added 170 properties to its operating portfolio in the region in 2025. Opening highlights included:

The Luxury Collection continued its expansion in the region following the openings of Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort&Spa, Greece and H15 Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Krakow

and Lifestyle luxury brands EDITION and W Hotels celebrated milestone openings such as The Lake Como EDITION , The Red Sea EDITION, W Florence and W Sardinia.

, and JW Marriott made its debut in Greece with the JW Marriott Crete Resort&Spa , the brand’s first Mediterranean beach resort.

, the brand’s first Mediterranean beach resort. The company’s flagship brand, Marriott Hotels, marked its debut in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa.

Morea House, Autograph Collection , opened within Camps Bay in Cape Town, further expanding the brand’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels in the region.

, opened within Camps Bay in Cape Town, further expanding the brand’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels in the region. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Moxy Hotels reached 100 open properties in the region with the Moxy Belfast City along with other key openings in Istanbul, Lisbon and Warsaw.

along with other key openings in Istanbul, Lisbon and Warsaw. Four Points Flex by Sheraton added over 20 properties to its operating portfolio which included the brand’s entry into Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain.

As Marriott continues to expand its offerings, the breadth and depth of the company’s portfolio remain well-positioned to offer compelling options for developers and real estate investors. To learn more about Marriott’s development opportunities and updates, visit https://apo-opa.co/40s81T0.

