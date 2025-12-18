Marriott International, Inc. (www.Marriott.com) and V&A Waterfront Holdings today announced a signed agreement to open The Cape Town EDITION within the V&A Waterfront in 2026. This milestone agreement is anticipated to mark the debut of EDITION Hotels in Africa, bringing its signature taste-making design, innovation, and consistent, excellent service to Cape Town.

Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President – Development, Middle East&Africa, Marriott International commented, “The signing of our first EDITION Hotel in Africa marks a significant milestone for the company’s growth strategy in the continent. Cape Town is a city that embodies creativity, diversity, and a dynamic spirit - qualities that align perfectly with the brand’s ethos. The V&A Waterfront is an iconic location, and we are confident that this project will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the market.”

The Cape Town EDITION is expected to feature 142 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites and world-class dining experiences, including a signature rooftop bar, along with a spa, pool and meeting and event facilities. Plans also include thoughtfully curated social spaces that reflect the city’s rich heritage and cosmopolitan energy.

The project is also anticipated to include The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION. Plans include six private residences that will embody the EDITION’s signature blend of contemporary luxury and refined simplicity, ushering in a new benchmark of luxury living in the city.

Shanghai based architectural firm Neri&Hu have been appointed to design The Cape Town EDITION and The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION, in collaboration with local architect and design firm StudioMAS. True to the EDITION brand, the project plans to deliver a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere, seamlessly blending modern, luxurious style with authentic local character.

David Green, Chief Executive Officer of the V&A Waterfront commented, “We are excited to be developing this architecturally stunning new building which will mark the launch of EDITION Hotels in Africa. Cape Town is privileged to join only a select number of markets in the world with an EDITION Hotel. We are witnessing growing tourism demand in the city, and The Cape Town EDITION will offer guests a plethora of destination-led experiences and direct access to the world’s leading luxury retail brands, top-class restaurants, charter cruises and other incredible experiences.”

The Cape Town EDITION and The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION will be located at the iconic V&A Waterfront, one of the Southern Hemisphere’s oldest working harbours and among the most visited destinations in Africa. Positioned at the edge of the planned Granger Bay development, the property will offer breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, the City Bowl, and Cape Town’s most celebrated landmarks—Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill. The V&A Waterfront features an array of attractions, including an Amphitheatre hosting year-round events, Battery Park, a world-class heliport, and extensive yacht berths with dedicated superyacht facilities, along with an array of dining and retail offerings. Guests and residents will also enjoy a newly developed public promenade along the water’s edge, providing seamless access to the vibrant destination.

The Cape Town EDITION and The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION’s prime location aims to provide travellers and residents with unrivalled access to Cape Town’s celebrated cultural, culinary, and natural attractions, reinforcing the city’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

Connect with us:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/44BdKbI

X: https://apo-opa.co/4rUGupM

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4siWMJs

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com.

About EDITION Hotels:

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities “all under one roof,” each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand’s unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 21 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

About the V&A Waterfront:

The V&A Waterfront is an iconic mixed-use destination located in the oldest working harbour in the Southern Hemisphere. With Table Mountain as its backdrop, the 123-hectare neighbourhood sits within the beautiful city of Cape Town, welcoming millions of people from all over the continent and the rest of the world. V&A is a symbol of heritage and diversity, where people from all walks of life can stay, play, live, shop, dine and work while immersed in the vibrant spirit and authentic local culture that thrives in this bustling ecosystem. It sees its role on the continent as a platform that facilitates and champions art and design, to support entrepreneurship and innovation, lead the charge on sustainability, and drive positive social and economic change. By prioritising people and the planet, V&A is an example of how working with communities, respecting the environment and operating with passion and integrity is a better, more productive and kinder way of doing business.