Maroc Datacenter is pleased to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the largest and most influential technology event in the African continent. The event will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

GITEX Africa 2023 will bring together leading technology companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers from across Africa and the world to showcase the latest innovations and explore the vast potential of Africa's digital economy. As a leading datacenter and cloud solutions provider in Morocco, Maroc Datacenter is excited to participate in this historic event and showcase its cutting-edge technologies and services.

During GITEX Africa 2023, Maroc Datacenter will highlight its state-of-the-art datacenter facilities and services that cater to the needs of businesses of all sizes and sectors. These include public and private cloud products, colocation and hosting, Web hosting and DNS services, Backup as a Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), security and managed services, among others. Maroc Datacenter's team of experts will be available at the event to discuss the latest trends and best practices in datacenter management and share insights on how businesses can leverage technology to achieve their digital transformation goals.

"We are delighted to be a part of GITEX Africa 2023, which provides a unique platform to showcase our capabilities and interact with like-minded technology professionals from across Africa and beyond," said Abdelilah Sbai, CEO of Maroc Datacenter. "To ensure the highest level of quality and reliability for its customers, Maroc Datacenter is proud to announce that it has been built and certified to meet Uptime Tier III standard. The first datacenter in Rabat and surrounding region, it has established itself as a pioneer in providing world-class datacenter and cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes and sectors that enable them to thrive in the digital age."

Maroc Datacenter invites all attendees to visit its booth at GITEX Africa 2023 and learn more about its innovative data center solutions that enable businesses to enhance their agility, security, and performance in today's dynamic business landscape.

For more information about Maroc Datacenter's participation in GITEX Africa 2023, please contact contact@marocdatacenter.ma or visit our website at www.MarocDatacenter.ma

Contact:

Abdelilah Sbai.

CEO

Email: Info@marocdatacenter.ma

Phone: +212 5 30 10 50 50

Address: N° 34, Zone industrielle Attasnia, Temara, Morocco