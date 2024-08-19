In the sun-drenched Nawata Village in Zomba, nestled in the Shire highlands of Malawi, a group of thirty women has harnessed the power of innovation to transform their lives and protect their surroundings. Thanks to a UN Women-supported project, funded by the Government of Australia, the women are united by a common purpose: to create sustainable biomass briquettes that replace traditional firewood.

The Birth of a Sustainable Solution

Their journey began in May, 2024, when these enterprising women were brought together by the Women’s Resilience to Disaster Programme, implemented in partnership with CARE International with support from UN Women and funded by the Government of Australia. Their mission? To have clean, efficient fuel alternatives—to replace traditional firewood.

Regina Jalasi, a member of Nawata Women’s Group, reflects on the journey. “We used to venture into the forests, axes in hand, felling trees for firewood,” she says. “But now, we’ve turned waste into wealth.”

Not long ago, Regina faced a dilemma. To cook meals for her family, she resorted to using her children’s schoolbooks as kindling. The smoke-filled kitchen, the hurried cooking, and the ever-present fear of firewood running out—it was a daily struggle.

Jessie Nkunda, another member of the group, vividly recalls their first meeting. “We discovered the goodness of being part of a women’s group,” she says. “Together, we learned to make briquettes from agriculture, and household waste. No longer did we need to sacrifice our children’s education for a simple meal” she narrates.

The Briquette Recipe: A Blend of Resourcefulness and Care

From waste such as maize by products and other natural materials, the group are making efficient briquettes that emit less smoke and burn longer than firewood. Waste that once cluttered their homes—rice husks, maize byproducts—finds new purpose. CARE International with support of UN Women trained them on briquette-making techniques, and together, they have built resilience, empowered women, and preserved nature while igniting hope.

Regina’s group started modestly, producing small bags of briquettes to be sold. Their sales strategy was simple yet effective: they sold directly within their surrounding villages. The results were promising. Soon, they expanded their reach, selling more bags.

But Regina dreams bigger. “We need a briquette-making machine,” she asserts. “With it, we can produce more, faster.”

A Gathering of Hope

The women meet every Tuesday, envisioning a future beyond their village. Markets beckon as men too embrace this unique endeavor—one where the women lead the way.

Regina’s plea echoes through the Malawian landscape: “Extend this initiative. Let every household adopt it. Our trees, our health, our prosperity—they are all intertwined.”

And so, in the heart of Malawi, the briquette flames burn bright—a beacon of resilience, unity, and progress.