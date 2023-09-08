The Political Dialogue addressed a series of topics relating to priority areas of the EU 2021-2027 Multi-annual Indicative Programme, namely green and resilient economic transformation, democratic and economic governance and human development and social inclusion. The exchanges also touched upon geo-political developments and common values, in particular multilateral fora where the EU, EU Member States and Malawi meet, and the impact on Malawi of the Russian war against Ukraine.

On 7th September, 2023, the Republic of Malawi and the European Union (EU) held their second Political Dialogue meeting of 2023, to discuss how the two sides may optimise yields of their partnership and other issues of mutual interest. The dialogue, which was hosted by the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was characterised by long-standing mutual trust between the parties, and was conducted in an open and constructive manner.

The Government of Malawi delegation was led by Honourable Nancy Tembo, M.P., and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was accompanied by Honorable Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, M.P., Minister of Gender and senior government officials.

The delegation on the side of the European Union was led by His Excellency Mr. Rune Skinnebach, EU Ambassador to Malawi, who was accompanied by His Excellency Mr. Séamus O’Grady, Ambassador of Ireland; Her Excellency Ms. Saana Halinen, Ambassador of Finland; Her Excellency Ms. Margret Verwijk, Ambassador of the Netherlands; His Excellency Mr. Vladimír Grácz, Ambassador of Slovakia; His Excellency Mr. David Martinon, Ambassador-designate of France; Mr. Knut Gummert, German Deputy Ambassador; Ms. Emma Borgnäs, Swedish Chargée d’Affaires; Ms. Elisa Brandi, Deputy Ambassador of Italy; Mr. Michal Novák, Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic; Laurijn Vansteenbergen, Deputy General Representative for Flanders, Embassy of Belgium and senior officials from the European Union Delegation to Malawi.

Speaking at the meeting, Honourable Nancy Tembo stated that Malawi and the EU agree on the need to boost private sector development, build climate-smart infrastructure, and strengthen transparency and accountability to underpin Malawi’s economic and political governance. Honourable Tembo indicated that given the Malawi Government’s priorities were in same areas, the EU's steadfast support was invaluable. She commended the convergence of views on how to accelerate a just energy transition for Malawi that creates jobs and opportunities across the country. She noted that the political dialogue highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Malawi and the EU, aiming to bring about greater benefits for all citizens.

In his remarks, His Excellency Mr. Rune Skinnebach, EU Ambassador, stated that the Multi Annual Indicative Programme reminded everyone of the importance of the EU building a trusted partnership with Malawi and aspire for a prosperous, peaceful and an inclusive society. This aspiration remained relevant today as it was over 60 years ago, at the birth of the European Union, and it was more so in the context of Malawi, where EU was keen to contribute to strengthening the basis for an investment and business conducive environment.

Ambassador Skinnebach said the EU strives to systematically ensure dialogue, consultation and advocacy for the objectives of the EU and Malawi’s partnership, which are aligned with Malawi’s Vision 2063.

Both parties re-affirmed their commitment to holding a regular high-level political dialogue between them, and to the joint promotion of democracy, the rule of law, good governance and human rights.