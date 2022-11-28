MDXi Appolonia, the data center subsidiary of MainOne (www.MainOne.net), an Equinix company in Ghana, has just received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute. With this new milestone, MDXi Appolonia becomes the leading data center provider in Ghana with the top 4 certifications in the industry; the Tier III Constructed Facility certification, TCCF; the PCI-DSS certification which certifies the Data center to process payment card information; ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications which assures information security and quality management at the MDXi Appolonia Data Center, and further reinforces MDXi’s position as the leading data center provider in West Africa.

The MDXi Appolonia facility receives this TCCF following onsite testing by the Uptime team and is a progression from the Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCCD) that was issued by uptime following the review of designs of the facility during construction.

“MDXi Appolonia Data Center receiving this certification just a year after launch provides assurance of the quality of the data center infrastructure and ability to manage disruptions even under unprecedented circumstances”, stated Emmanuel Kwarteng, Country Manager, MainOne Ghana.

The data center which features private data center suites, enterprise-grade 24×7 multi-level security and video surveillance, precision cooling, safety and fire suppression systems with multiple redundancies built into the power, cooling and security infrastructure has maintained 100% uptime since launch, and is managed by highly trained, best-in-class engineers operating from a state-of-the-art Operations Center matching international standards.

MDXi Appolonia data center offers open access connectivity options to all the leading telecom networks in Ghana and direct access to MainOne and other submarine cable systems. It offers access to various Internet Exchanges including the GIX (Ghana), IXPN (Nigeria), LINX (London), DECIX (Frankfurt/Lisbon), and Cote d’Ivoire Internet Exchange (CIVIX), as well as the West Africa Internet Exchange (WAF-IX).

About MainOne:

MainOne, an Equinix Company, is a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire. MainOne provides highly reliable services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions. MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne, builds and operates data centers across West Africa.

About Equinix:

Equinix (https://bit.ly/3i8pNru) (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world’s digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix’s trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

