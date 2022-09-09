Following a successful bid process, MainOne (www.MainOne.net), an Equinix Company has been announced as the host of the 12th edition of The African Peering&Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) taking place in Accra, Ghana in 2023.

Speaking at this year’s event in Kigali, Emmanuel Kwarteng, Country Manager, MainOne Ghana, applauded Ghana’s selection to host AfPiF 2023 and stated that “Ghana’s strategic location, ease of access, and budding telecommunications industry makes it the best location to host Africa’s technical community of Infrastructure providers, Internet service providers (ISPs), Internet exchange points (IXPs), mobile network operators (MNOs), content providers, large enterprise networks, policymakers, and regulators.

He spoke on MainOne’s drive to increase peering and interconnection within the West African sub-region with its certified data centers in Ghana, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, and how the peering event in Accra will enhance this effort and push towards the region’s target of keeping 80% of local content local.

Kwarteng also indicated that in addition to serving as an avenue to broaden the interconnection landscape in Ghana, the event will also drive investment opportunities and employment in the country while enabling the digital infrastructure that will support the Government of Ghana’s digitalization agenda.

Find out more about the presentation on Ghana here: https://bit.ly/3Bttqzw

About MainOne:

MainOne, an Equinix Company, is a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire. MainOne provides highly reliable services to major telecom operators, ISPs, Government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions. MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne, builds and operates data centers across West Africa.