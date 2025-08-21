Maia Capital Partners (www.MaiaCapital.co.za) through its Maia Debt Impact Fund I, (“Maia Capital”) announced today that they have provided mezzanine debt funding to Student Living Asset Management (“SLAM”), a South African real estate private equity fund specialising in student accommodation, to acquire a 51% majority stake in the landmark 1,026-bed residence in Stellenbosch, South Africa called Academia. Academia is the largest student residence in Stellenbosch, solidifying SLAM’s position as a leading investor in institutional quality student accommodation in South Africa.

Located on-campus at Stellenbosch University, Academia offers over one thousand beds across 28 landscaped blocks with a restaurant, padel and volleyball courts, as well as biometric access, CCTV, and 24-hour security. Established in 2000 and managed internally for over 25 years, it supports a 20% international cohort and upholds a strong Code of Conduct for a safe, community-focused student experience.

Tshandu Ramusetheli, CEO at Maia Capital, remarked: “We are delighted to partner with SLAM on this landmark transaction, which reflects our commitment to addressing the pressing shortfall of student accommodation in South Africa. Our partnership with SLAM not only enhances our portfolio but aligns with our gender-focused investment strategy; by prioritizing female tenants at Academia, and with an all-female management team ensuring exemplary operations, we are fostering an inclusive environment for students. Partnering with real estate firms like SLAM is crucial for the growth of educational infrastructure in our country. Such developments create jobs and contribute significantly to bridging the demand gap for student accommodation”

This off-market acquisition, completed in partnership with the existing ownership team, demonstrates SLAM’s ability to identify and execute complex high-value transactions of ‘best in class’ assets while preserving operational continuity through ‘best of breed’ operators.

“This will be business as usual,” said Ndumiso Davidson, CEO and Co-Founder at SLAM. “SLAM invests in assets of scale in defensive locations with a strong operating track record and demonstrable long term student demand. Academia exemplifies the profile of assets we seek to provide our investors. We are joining forces with the existing leadership team. There will be no disruption, no staff overhaul, and no operational restructuring. We’re here to build on a strong foundation, not to fix an operation that’s already working exceptionally well and has been the residence of choice in Stellenbosch for the last 25years.”

“This acquisition is a strategic anchor for our national portfolio,” added Romeo Makhubela, Chairman of SLAM. “It reflects our belief in this sector’s potential to deliver dependable inflation-beating income while directly supporting educational outcomes and youth development.”

CMS South Africa acted as legal counsel to Maia Capital

Tshandu Ramusetheli

Chief Executive Officer – Maia Capital Partners

tshandu@maiacapital.co.za or invest@maiacapital.co.za

Tel: +27-72-197-8752

Capital Hill, 6 Benmore Road, Benmore, South Africa - 2196

About Maia Capita Partners:

Maia Capital Partners was established in June 2020 with a mission to generate competitive financial returns while driving positive social and environmental impact through private debt investments. The firm reached its final close in June 2024, raising over R1 billion from South African pension funds.

The Maia Debt Impact Fund I is dedicated to driving economic transformation by providing mezzanine financing to mid-market companies across a variety of sectors, including renewable energy, affordable housing, healthcare, education, financial inclusion and more. Maia Capital’s focus on economic transformation ensures we support industries that promote infrastructure development, job creation, and sustainable industrialization, while remaining open to a wide range of impactful transactions.

Maia Capital Partners was founded by a team of seasoned investment professionals with over 80 years of combined experience in private markets, infrastructure, and impact investing. The firm is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa

Website: www.MaiaCapital.co.za