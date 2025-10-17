Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia (https://Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the launch of its new SME Portal (https://apo-opa.co/4778oVX). This first-of-its-kind bundled solution is designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Zambia with the digital tools they need to compete, grow, and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

The portal combines connectivity, collaboration tools, and secure cloud storage into a single, user-friendly platform. From high-speed internet packages to advanced team collaboration and data protection tools, SMEs are empowered to choose the services that best fit their operations, all managed through a user-friendly interface. By focusing on ease of access, adaptability, and simplicity, the SME Portal directly addresses the digital challenges faced by Zambian SMEs, many of which operate without dedicated IT teams or large technology budgets.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Zambian business, no matter its size, can participate fully in the digital economy. The SME Portal puts control back into the hands of entrepreneurs. For many SMEs, time and resources are limited, and managing technology can feel overwhelming. With this platform, everything they need is available in one place, easy to set up, and tailored to the business. This is not just about providing technology; it’s about creating an accessible, adaptable digital ecosystem that grows with our SMEs,” said Mwendamo Mazaba, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Zambia.

This launch is part of Liquid Zambia’s broader commitment to advancing the country’s digital transformation. It builds on initiatives such as the recent launch of the public Wi-Fi in Livingstone, the expansion of the GPON network, the introduction of Azure Stack for cost-effective cloud solutions, and the opening of a Cyber Security Fusion Centre in 2023. It also follows a recent partnership announcement with Zambia’s CNC360 Consulting to co-create digital solutions targeting SMEs and cooperatives. These efforts reaffirm Liquid’s role as a trusted partner for Zambian businesses seeking to innovate and grow in a competitive marketplace.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company of African heritage with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava group companies operate. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://Liquid.Tech/.