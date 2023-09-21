Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia (https://www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is excited to announce the official launch of Azure Stack for its customers. This offering will ensure businesses can access local cloud solutions cost-effectively, meet local data regulatory requirements and efficiently run latency-sensitive business applications.

“According to the Zambia Inclusive Digital Economy Status Report 2022, the local digital economy score is 45%, which indicates that we are still in the start-up phase. This statistic indicates that as an economy, we still need to make cloud more easily accessible to ensure we are 100% ready. With the unveiling of the Azure Stack, Liquid Zambia has reiterated its commitment to working with the public and private sector to convert Zambia into a digital economy,” said Mark Townsend, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia.

Liquid recognises that every client is unique, and with the availability of Stack in the country, it is perfectly positioned to cater to businesses of all sizes. Through this investment, the organisation will empower its existing customers with a highly secure cloud solution, reduce latency, and enable real-time business continuity with flexible adoption models.

Local businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are rapidly seeing the benefits of migrating to the cloud. However, the associated high cost of cloud adoption has always been a deterrent. But now, the availability of Azure Stack in the country, combined with Liquid Zambia’s expertise, has levelled the playing field for local businesses compared to their international counterparts.

“Having worked extensively with our customers over the years, we understand the changing needs of businesses. We are excited to bring this cloud solution to local businesses, helping them speed up their journey to the cloud with a flexible, fully managed Azure stack solution where and when needed,” continued Townsend.

In the last few months, the company has announced two new routes, from Zambia to Angola and Zambia to Malawi, and partnered with the government to connect over 1,000 schools nationwide. This achievement is yet another milestone for Liquid Zambia as it continues to invest in the country to foster economic and technological advancements, making it a forerunner in the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa.

