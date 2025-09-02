Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding Rwanda’s history with a US$100,000 donation to the Imbuto Foundation, marking the company’s ongoing commitment to honouring the memory of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Liquid’s annual contribution helps to ensure that Rwanda’s national-level genocide memorials receive the necessary technology to preserve evidence and artifacts for future generations, while also supporting documentation and research efforts. This is vital in enabling both Rwandans and visitors to engage with an authentic record of the country’s past.

“Protecting the memory of the genocide against the Tutsi is essential to our nation’s collective healing and resilience. At Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we are committed to supporting the Government of Rwanda in strengthening memorial infrastructure and ensuring that historical records are preserved using technology and innovation. Beyond our role in building Africa’s digital future, we take pride in partnering with communities in ways that safeguard their heritage and strengthen their identity,” said Mr. Sam Nkusi, Executive Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Rwanda.

This donation represents the fourth consecutive annual contribution made by Liquid to the Imbuto Foundation, established by the First Lady of Rwanda, Her Excellency Mrs Jeannette Kagame. It forms part of the company’s US$1 million, ten-year pledge, made in collaboration with the Foundation and the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

Alongside this long-term memorialisation initiative, Liquid is also committed to Rwanda’s vision of inclusive digital transformation, providing free public internet access to various locations across the country. This ensures that students, entrepreneurs, and the broader public have reliable digital access to lessons about the country’s past, as well as opportunities to thrive in a digitally enabled future.

