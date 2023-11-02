Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) www.Liquid.Tech, a pan-African technology group, appoints Oswald Jumira as the CEO of Liquid C2 business unit. He will drive Liquid C2's growth, innovation and strategy in the cloud and cyber security business. Oswald was the CEO of Vaya Technologies (Vaya), one of the business units of Cassava Technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said, “Oswald’s appointment as CEO of our Cloud and Cyber Security business was a natural choice for us. He has been a member of the senior management team for many years, including as CEO of Vaya Technologies. He has deep industry relationships, is well respected for his ability to execute business plans and is the right person to drive Liquid C2’s growth and securely enabling the digital transformation journeys of our customers”.

“I am honoured to be appointed to this position and, most importantly, leading a group of dynamic professionals passionate about cloud adoption in Africa and ensuring secure digital transformation for our clients through our cyber security solutions. I intend to deepen the relationships with our local and global strategic partners and to accelerate our already stellar growth through product innovation and customer service” says Oswald.

A seasoned ICT professional, Oswald has over 15 of experience in technology and business development across numerous African countries. Before being appointed as the CEO of Liquid C2, Oswald was the CEO of Vaya Technologies Limited, a Cassava Technologies company where he led a team focusing on building and scaling commercially viable digital products in the agriculture, healthcare, logistics and education space. Previously, Oswald worked with fintech startups in Nigeria and Kenya, looking at how to drive the adoption of digital financial services.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. It operates Africa's widest Azure Stack deployment across four countries. It deployed the only African Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa, Kenya and Zambia with another three to be launched in 2023. Liquid C2 was selected as an Operator Connect launch partner by Microsoft in six countries. The organisation was a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 in South Africa and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and 2023. www.LiquidC2.com