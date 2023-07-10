Liquid Dataport, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (www.Liquid.Tech), a pan-African technology group, has announced plans to expand its fibre backbone to connect Luanda, Angola and Lusaka, Zambia directly. This follows Liquid's launch of a new fibre link between Lobito, Angola and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Liquid Dataport reiterated its commitment to making high-speed connectivity more accessible by expanding its fibre backbone to directly connect Luanda, Angola, to Lusaka, Zambia, via Chavuma during a live video call with the Ministers of ICT from DRC and Angola. The 2500 km fibre route will bring additional and affordable Internet services, positively impacting the lives of millions of people along the way.

Through this investment, Liquid will directly connect Angola to Zambia through its fibre network in Zambia and collaborate with partners like Angola Telecom and others in Angola and Zambia. The addition of this route to Liquid's regional fibre backbone is a significant addition to its existing 110,000 km fibre backbone, providing its regional customers access to high-speed connectivity and cloud services at affordable costs.

"In the last few months, we have launched multiple new routes interconnecting countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Building a route that directly connects Angola and Zambia is key to our Group's vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. Connectivity is a catalyst and enabler, key to building Africa's digital economy," says Hardy Pemhiwa, Group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

According to the Zambia Inclusive Digital Economy Status Report 2022 (https://apo-opa.info/3KbqfQe), only 53% of citizens are digitally included, and Liquid's new fibre route will not only cater to the demands of wholesale customers but also intends to provide enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with direct access to high-speed connectivity. Mobile operators and local Internet Service Providers will also pass on the benefits to their customers.

"Zambia has the potential to become a hub of connectivity for all of its neighbours, including Angola. As we demonstrated at ANGOTIC 2023, this new direct route via Chavuma will be available in the next few months, with an additional route to be launched later using fibre along the Lobito Corridor. We look forward to collaborating with the telecom providers in Angola, leading to improved coverage and the quality of ICT services across the two countries," says David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport.

Liquid Dataport's investment in this new direct route aligns with Liquid's vision of a One Africa Digital Network that links all African countries. The extension of this broadband route will ensure that enterprises in Zambia and Angola drive innovation and economic growth. It also aligns with the recent Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government of Zambia (https://apo-opa.info/44DXK6c), in which Liquid pledged to provide reliable and affordable connectivity and access to cloud services to all Zambians. This commitment extends beyond Zambia's borders and aligns with Liquid's vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit www.Liquid.Tech.