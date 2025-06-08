DSRSG Stephanie Koury concluded on Thursday a three-day visit to Benghazi as part of the UNSMIL’s consultations with various stakeholders on the outcomes of the Advisory Committee and the options proposed for the way forward. She conducted a series of meetings including with political parties, youth, women, civil society representatives, people with disabilities, elders and notables from Benghazi, Ajdabiya, Almarj, Shahat, and Albaidha, and finally with the head and members of Benghazi municipal council.

In all her engagements, DSRSG Koury briefed interlocutors on the work of the Advisory Committee and the recommendations they have presented to the Mission, which include:

Conducting presidential and legislative elections simultaneously with adjustments to contentious issues in the current electoral laws; Conducting parliamentary elections first, followed by adopting a permanent constitution, and then by conducting presidential elections; Adopting a permanent constitution before national elections; or Establishing a political dialogue committee, according to article 64 of the Libyan Political Agreement, to temporarily replace all institutions, finalize electoral laws and select a temporary government.

They also discussed the preconditions in the Advisory Committee Report, including restructuring of the High National Electoral Commission, securing independent funding and agreeing on an electoral roadmap and one government.

Many participants expressed appreciation for the work of the Advisory Committee, and demanded an urgent action to address the current political stalemate and identify a Libyan-owned solution with no further delay. In all meetings, they expressed their frustration with the prolonged political stalemate, insecurity, and economic hardship, demanding an end to the political divisions including the two governments through a peaceful Libyan-owned solution. They also criticized foreign interference, observing that member states interference in Libyan affairs has complicated reaching any solution.

While the participants believe that elections will be the starting point for resolving the legitimacy crisis, the majority cited support for the fourth option, reflecting their mistrust in the current leaders. “The current institutions seek to preserve the status quo,” said one leading figure. These actors don’t want a solution.” Some voiced support for first establishing a permanent constitution, then going for elections, emphasizing the importance of stability and ensuring safeguards or limitations on power by elected officials.

Interlocutors also emphasized the importance to ensure a meaningful inclusive of civil society, youth and women representation, elders, and people with disabilities and move beyond the familiar figures and institutions to form a united government and stabilize the country. Participants with disabilities also emphasized the need for special measures to ensure their inclusion in the legislative chambers, similar to what is provided to components or women.

The participants also discussed the current Libya's security situation, expressing upset at recent clashes in Tripoli, highlighting the need to overcome security obstacles, bring an end to militias and build one professional army and police. They also emphasized the need for solidarity among Libyans and the interconnectedness of the people and regions of Libya.

One participant observed, “while the clashes recently happened in Tripoli, the impacts are felt by Libyans throughout the country”.

The representatives of political parties and associations in Benghazi specifically stressed the need for Libyans to agree through dialogue on fundamental elements related to state building and long-lasting stability as well as unifying and building state institutions, including military and security, and agreeing on a path to elections.

They emphasized the need for credible national and international guarantees to protect any future political settlement reached by Libyans, stressing the criticality of having oversight mechanisms and clear timeframes and for the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on those who attempt to obstruct or derail the political process.

DSRSG Koury listened to their views on the political options and also their concerns. She emphasized the need to come to an end to ongoing transitions, emphasizing it is the time for strengthening state institutions and getting to a permanent constitution and allow the Libyan people to choose their leaders and enjoy the richness of their homeland. She also underlined the Mission's efforts to promote stability in the capital and prevent further outbreak of clashes so as to protect civilians and ensure a conducive environment for any inclusive political process.