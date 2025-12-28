Libyan youth are helping shape the next decade of the Youth Peace and Security agenda in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing national priorities into a regional effort to move youth participation from policy commitments to tangible action on the ground in Libya.

Three Libyan youth-led civil society organisations, alongside the Office of the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General/Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Libya, participated in the regional Youth Peace and Security workshop in Amman, Jordan, in December, which convened more than 70 young peacebuilders from across the region.

The event marked ten years since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 (2015), which established the Youth Peace and Security agenda in response to evidence that young people were disproportionately affected by conflict but largely excluded from decision-making.

The workshop focused on reviewing progress, identifying persistent gaps, and setting priorities for the decade ahead, with a strong emphasis on translating regional learning into national strategies. Central to the discussions was the fundamental need to ensure that youth voices are not only present, but genuinely included, listened to and acted upon through structured and sustained dialogue with institutions and decision-makers.

“This was an important opportunity to assess the YPS agenda from its inception to today,” said Alia Gargoum, a Libyan civil activist. “While there have been clear positive steps over the past ten years, there is still a significant gap between policy and implementation.”

Participants highlighted regional challenges, including limited institutionalised youth engagement, uneven implementation of Youth, Peace and Security commitments, and the need for stronger coordination among governments, civil society and international partners. For young Libyan men and women, discussions also underscored how political and institutional fragmentation continues to constrain opportunities for meaningful engagement, making it difficult to translate youth initiatives into nationally anchored processes.

Another theme was the urgent need for safe and inclusive spaces for youth participation at all levels, particularly at the local level, where young people are most directly affected by conflict, service gaps and governance challenges. Many participants noted that fear of intimidation or harassment, both in person and online, continues to discourage youth engagement. This challenge is particularly acute for young women, though it affects young people across the board.

“One of the key takeaways for me is that peace and security must be approached regionally, not just locally,” said Alhassan Bakkar, Director of Programme Management at the Permanent Peace Foundation in Libya. “Listening to youth from different countries showed how interconnected our challenges are, and how much we can learn from each other’s solutions.”

Participants reflected on the centrality of young people’s mental health and psychosocial wellbeing as a foundation for peace, resilience, and civic engagement. They emphasized that without addressing the cumulative impacts of conflict, displacement, climate shocks, and economic uncertainty, youth participation risks remaining symbolic rather than transformative.

Discussions also reinforced the urgency of advancing government-led processes to implement the Youth, Peace and Security agenda and broader youth strategies that respond directly to the priorities and aspirations of Libyan young people.

The workshop concluded with participants identifying concrete next steps, including strengthening national Youth, Peace and Security coordination mechanisms, expanding youth-led peace initiatives, and building cross-border partnerships.

“As the Youth, Peace and Security agenda enters its second decade, Libyan youth are making it clear that they are not only beneficiaries of peace processes, but leaders shaping their country’s future. Sustained recognition, investment, and partnership will be essential to turn commitments into impact on the ground,” said Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator Ulrika Richardson. “Regional platforms such as the Amman workshop ensure that young Libyans return home equipped with ideas, networks and momentum, strengthening local initiatives and contributing to long-term peace.”