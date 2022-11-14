The ECA Office for North Africa will hold on 14-18 November 2022 its second capacity development workshop on the Libya AfCFTA national implementation strategy.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), signed in Kigali, Rwanda in 2018 is the world’s largest free trade zone since the creation of the WTO, with the aim of creating a 1.2 billion consumer single market.

The AfCFTA can provide Libya with an opportunity to make the most of its hydrocarbon reserves while diversifying its economy and trade partners.

This workshop will offer participants the opportunity to improve their capacity of enhancing Libyan exports under the AfCFTA by studying best practices in export promotion policymaking.

It will also be an opportunity to present African, international institutions and programs that can be used to enhance intra-regional trade between African countries with the final goal of supporting Libya’s efforts to design a national strategy for the implementation of the AfCFTA.