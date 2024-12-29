The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) held a two-day forum in Tunis, bringing together Libyan notables and leading figures from across Libya in discussions on de-escalation and conflict prevention. This initiative is part of UNSMIL’s broader approach to strengthening the Libyan efforts of Community Violence Reduction (CVR) as an important tool of peacebuilding and sustainable peace in the country.

Libya has endured over a decade of conflict, resulting in significant community disputes, loss of life, displacement, and economic hardship. The event, held on December 26 and 27, convened influential community leaders, notables, elders, academics, women, youth, and social activists from across Libya who have been engaged in addressing some or most of these issues within their communities.

In facilitated group discussions led by UNSMIL Security Institutions and Libyan mediation experts, participants identified the root causes and dynamics of conflicts and explored potential solutions. They also reviewed the skills and knowledge needed for community leaders to mediate and resolve conflicts at the local level.

Participants emphasized the power of mediation as a conflict prevention tool. One key community leader stressed the importance of the state’s monopoly on weapons and the urgent need for the unification of military and security institutions.

Sharing practical negotiation techniques, participants highlighted the value of learning from past mediation experiences in different contexts. They welcomed newly presented strategies focused on building trust with conflicting parties, fostering constructive dialogue, and enhancing conflict prevention.

The forum included interactive sessions, working groups, and peer learning opportunities. Participants also gained insights from field experts to enhance their existing mediation and conflict resolution capacities. UNSMIL’s nationwide mediation efforts were reviewed including the role of the ongoing pilot CVR approach in Ubari and community policing nationwide in conflict resolution.

Participants urged UNSMIL to continue these forums and consultations and agreed to create a framework for increased communication and cooperation among themselves. The key outcomes of this engagement include: