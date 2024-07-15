During this visit, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the KUAI of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dr. Dede Achmad Rifai and all Indonesian Embassy staff. The meeting also discussed an inspiring discussion regarding the importance of memorizing the Koran in forming the character of the younger generation with noble morals. Let us support the participation of Brother Yusuf Mubarak and ask for prayers for his success in the competition.​

The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli on 14 July 2024 received a visit from a delegation from the international Al Quran memorization competition which was held in Tripoli, Libya. The delegation included Mr. Husni Ismail Husein from the Indonesian Ministry of Religion and Brother Yusuf Mubarak, who memorized 30 part of the Al Quran, was a participant in the competition. Indonesia's participation in the competition was a valuable moment in which the religious spirit and friendship between Indonesia and Libya was strengthened.

