A group of Tebu called for greater political inclusion during a meeting Monday with Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Koury.

The twelve-member delegation included political, legal, and tribal figures, members of social councils, women, youth, and civil society activists, reflecting the Tebu community’s active engagement in shaping the country’s future.

The Tebu group expressed concerns about the limited political representation and visibility of components within decision-making structures in Libya at the local and national levels.

“Our representation is not a privilege, it’s a basic principle of any meaningful and fair political process,” said one participant, suggesting that UNSMIL establish an active line of communication and coordination with the Tebu community.

The group emphasized the imperative of ensuring stronger representation for components in the constitutional, electoral, and institutional tracks.

“There needs to be a space for the cultural components in Libya,” said one civil society member. “We are asking the United Nations to help open the door.”

DSRSG Koury briefed them on the political roadmap announced by Special Representative of the Secretary-General Hanna Tetteh in her 21 August briefing to the Security Council.

“All cultural components should have meaningful participation in the political process,” DSRSG Koury said. “Every Libyan has a right to be part of the country’s future.”

Towards the end of the meeting, Mr. Moulai Salih spoke in the Tabawi language, highlighting the rich diversity of Libya.

She expressed a strong desire to visit again communities in the south to directly engage with the people of southern Libya, so she can hear firsthand from communities on the ground and better understand their needs and priorities.

Read more about the political roadmap here: https://unsmil.unmissions.org/political-roadmap