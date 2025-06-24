Two and a half months after the forced suspension of its activities by Libyan authorities, following a wave of repression that affected ten humanitarian organizations present in the West of the country, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reaffirms its willingness to resume its medical services and its support to the Libyan authorities. The organization also remains very concerned about the health of its former patients and the interruption of access to healthcare for the most vulnerable populations in Libya.

On March 27, 2025, MSF was forced to suspend the medical aid it was providing in the country, following the closure of its premises by the ISA and the interrogation of several members of its team. All MSF staff were released, but after the crackdown, MSF was forced to evacuate its international employees from Libya and to terminate the contracts of its Libyan staff.

Since mid-March, the Internal Security Agency (ISA) of Libya began summoning and interrogating the staff of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) providing care to migrants and refugees in Libya.

“MSF is ready to resume the medical projects that were underway for tuberculosis (TB), mental health and maternal health, for any patient in need of care, and in collaboration with the relevant Libyan authorities” states Steven Purbrick, MSF head of mission for Libya, “provided that the safety of our staff and patients is guaranteed, MSF calls for its suspension to be lifted.”

MSF had received no formal notification of the basis for the ISA actions and regrets this intimidatory crackdown which compromises access to medical care. MSF is deeply concerned with the consequences for patients’ health. Among them, migrants and refugees are subjected to abuse and violence with severe health consequences and acute medical needs. MSF’s referral mechanism to UNHCR or IOM to evacuate migrants and refugee patients identified as medical priority cases has now come to a halt.

Before the suspension of activities, MSF was treating a cohort of more than 300 Libyan, migrant and refugee patients, mostly for TB care, antenatal care and psychological support, especially for survivors of violence. Some patients were in a critical situation. MSF managed to refer most of them to other facilities, such as the National Center for Disease Control, but also lost contact with several of them.

“Two of our TB patients died in Misrata immediately after our suspension. We hear that a further four other inpatients have since passed away in the same facility” says Carla Peruzzo, medical coordinator for MSF in Libya. “We are very concerned about patients with chronic diseases like diabetic patients in need of insulin and people in need of dialysis, with kidney chronic disease.”

MSF was supporting the only public center for TB patients in Libya. The TB unit was implemented by MSF within the Misrata Chest Hospital in 2020.

Medications destined for donation to public hospitals were locked inside MSF’s premises, which MSF will now be obliged to destroy due to the loss of temperature control.

"The medical needs met by MSF are not always covered in Libya's public health system, which faces structural challenges, such as understaffing and shortages of medication supply”, explains Carla Peruzzo. “A breakdown in TB treatment can lead to the development of a drug-resistant form of the disease, rapid deterioration in the patient's state of health and even death”.

Over the years MSF had successfully developed a technical collaboration with the National Tuberculosis Program to reinforce capacities to detect cases in specialized facilities, review national guidelines of the central laboratory in Tripoli and support the department of health education. MSF is ready to continue its planned support to the National Tuberculosis Program and the rest of its medical activities.

MSF in Libya

MSF has been working in eastern and western Libya since 2011, providing primary healthcare, TB diagnosis and care, mental health support and maternal health consultations.

In 2023, MSF provided emergency medical support following the flooding in Derna, supporting two primary health care centres and providing medical consultations to almost 5,000 people. MSF also provided mental health services after the disaster.

In 2024, MSF conducted 15,018 medical consultations, 3,024 mental health consultations, and 2,035 consultations on tuberculosis.