His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has declared a week of national mourning beginning Sunday, January 7, 2024 as dire situation reports by health authorities emerge showing a growing number of fatalities from the Tuesday, December 26 tanker explosion in the Central Liberian town of Totota.

The incident happened when a gas tanker became trapped after veering off the road, and some locals attempted to scoop its contents. Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh said about 40 people died in the immediate aftermath of the fulmination, while dozens more were taken to several hospitals around the country for treatment. The number of deaths is said to have risen as many who sustained significant burns have unfortunately succumbed to their wounds.

The Liberian Leader at the time expressed his deepest sympathy to the affected families and all those impacted by the unfortunate incident while calling on the nation to rally around them. He implored health authorities to use every available means at their disposal, including beefing up manpower and equipment in order to cope with the rising number of injured people.

The President described images from the incident as "deeply disturbing," as he called on the bereaved families to take solace in the Lord.

All prelates and houses of worship are encouraged to continue to pray for the bereaved families and the injured during this period.

President Weah has also ordered that flags on all public buildings be flown at half-mast during the week of national mourning.