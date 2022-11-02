His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah has arrived in the Moroccan City of Tangier for the MEdays International Forum’s 14th Edition. President Weah arrived at the Ibn Battouta International Airport on the evening of Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Liberian Leader was invited by the King of Morocco, King Mohamed VI, to attend and address the MEdays International Forum.

Dr. Weah will be among 200 renowned speakers at this year's Forum dubbed "the DAVOS of Africa" and held November 2-5 under the theme, “From Crises to Crisis: Towards a New World Order?"

He will address the Forum on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The Liberian Chief Executive is expected to hold series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts and business executives including the President of Cape Verde, King of Morocco and the President of the Amadeus Institute, organizer of MEdays International Forum.

The 14th Edition brings together over 5000 participants and will create an opportunity to discuss the main geopolitical, economic and social issues facing the planet, including conflicts and instability in Africa, tensions in the Indo-Pacific, food and energy crises, inflation, and climate change.

Participants include other African and world leaders, members of government, business leaders, investors, researchers, journalists and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The MEdays Investments Summit will also be launched during the forum.

While the President is out of the country, the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Musa Dean, will act as chair of the cabinet in collaboration with the Vice President, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor and in touch with the President by phone.