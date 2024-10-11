President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. on yesterday visited the family of the late Centenarian Alhaji Amadu Sheriff in Chocolate City to offer his condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

The President, recalling his personal connection with the late Alhaji Sheriff, described him as a dear friend, a brother, and a statesman who had made immense contributions to the development of his community and the nation.

During his visit, President Boakai reflected on the remarkable life of Alhaji Sheriff, highlighting his role as a pillar of strength and wisdom, who, through his centennial journey, remained deeply committed to the progress and welfare of Liberia. “Alhaji Sheriff was more than a friend to me; he was a brother. His dedication to his community and his nation has left an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations,” President Boakai stated.

The President extended heartfelt sympathy to the family, noting that Alhaji Sheriff’s legacy will continue to inspire many across Liberia. He assured the family of the nation’s continued support during this difficult time.

As Liberia mourns the passing of Alhaji Sheriff, the President called on all citizens to honor his memory by embracing the values of unity, service, and dedication that defined his life. “In celebrating the life of this great man, let us commit ourselves to the ideals he stood for—a vision of a stronger, more united Liberia,” the President concluded.

The Government of Liberia expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the late Alhaji Amadu Sheriff, the Muslim Community and all who knew him. His lifelong service to his country and community will be cherished in the annals of Liberia’s history.