The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has issued a proclamation to extend the first regular session of the 55th National Legislature for a period of fifteen (15) working days commencing Friday, December 13, 2024 and ending Monday, January 6, 2025 to discuss and act upon critical national issues amongst which is the National Budget of the Republic of Liberia. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the proclamation is in accordance with Article 32(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, which provides that the President shall, on the President’s own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each house and by proclamation extend a regular section of the legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a special section of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

The proclamation states that during the first regular session these critical national issues including the Budget were not fully resolved, and cannot await the return of the Legislature in January 2025, thereby prompting the legislature to again laid before the President another Certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House to extend the first regular session in order to resolve those issues including the National Budget. The proclamation concludes “Now, Therefore, I, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, by virtue of the Authority in me vested, do hereby issue this proclamation extending the first regular section of the 55th legislature for a period of fifteen (15) working days, commencing Friday, December 13, 2024, and ending Monday, January 6, 2025.”