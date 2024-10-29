The Liberian leader also admonished the strong partnership, growth and development in the mining and other sectors. He furthered that his Government appreciates the Government and people of Türkiye for supporting the aspirations of the Liberian people in critical areas such as health, education, agriculture and capacity building. “I look forward to a more rewarding friendship and cooperation that will benefit our both nations and peoples”, President Boakai stated. He then extended sincere best wishes to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye for the continue peace and prosperity of his family and the people of Türkiye.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name extended warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion marking the celebration of that country National Day on October 29, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai stressed that as Liberians join in the celebration of this historic event, his government looks forward to strengthening the bilateral relations for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

