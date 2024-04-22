The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr, has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, April 23, 2024, as By-Election Day and is to be observed as a National Holiday only in Nimba County and Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County, which are to hold the By-Elections.

According to a Foreign release, the Proclamation calls on citizens and foreign residents within Nimba County and Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County to respect, specifically this National Holiday and directs government offices, business houses, private and public institutions of learning and marketplaces in the affected locations to be closed on that day from six o’ clock ante meridian to six o’ clock post meridian.

The Proclamation stresses that the Government of the Republic of Liberia is desirous of ensuring the unhindered movement of all eligible voters, granting unto them the opportunity to exercise their constitutional franchise in Nimba County and Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County in a peaceful manner on the day of election.

Two vacancies have been created in the Legislature, one in the Senate because of Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung’s election as Vice President following the October 10, 2023, Presidential Elections, and the other, as a result of the death of Representative Erol Madison Gwion, from Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County.

In fulfillment of Article 37 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, the presiding officer of the Senate on January 31, 2024, through the Secretary of the Senate, informed the National Elections Commission of a vacancy in the Senate, affecting Nimba County, and the presiding officer of the Honorable House of Representatives through its Chief Clerk on February 2, 2024, informed the National Elections Commission of a vacancy in the House of Representatives, affecting Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County.

According to the Presidential Proclamation, article 37 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia provides that in the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the Presiding Officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof, the Elections Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held, provided that where such vacancy occurs within ninety days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such general elections.

The Proclamation further stresses that these by-elections are in consonance with Article 45 and 48 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia. Article 45 provides that the Senate shall be composed of Senators elected for a term of nine years by the registered voters in each of the counties, but a Senator elected in a by-election to fill a vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, shall be so elected to serve only the remainder of the unexpired term of office. Each county shall elect two Senators and each Senator shall have one vote in the Senate. Senators shall be eligible for re-election.

Article 48 also states that “The House of Representatives shall be composed of members elected for a term of six years by the registered voters in each of the legislative constituencies of the counties, but a member of the House of Representatives elected in a by-election to fill a vacancy created by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, shall be elected to serve only the remainder of the unexpired term of the office, Members of the House of Representatives shall be eligible for reelection.

The Proclamation furthers that the National Elections Commission has scheduled the holding of the By-Elections for a Senator in Nimba County and a Representative in Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.