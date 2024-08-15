According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai remarked: “as we join you in celebrating this historic day, I entertain the hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity.” The Liberian leader added that he look forward to continue collaboration as the two leaders work together in furtherance of the principles of the African Union and United Nations, for the promotion of regional and international peace and security. He then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Nguesso with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo on the occasion commemorating the 64th Independence Anniversary of that country on August 15, 2024. In his message to his Congolese counterpart, His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, President Boakai conveyed warmest felicitations on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name, to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.