The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo on the occasion commemorating the 64th Independence Anniversary of that country on August 15, 2024. In his message to his Congolese counterpart, His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, President Boakai conveyed warmest felicitations on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name, to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo.
According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai remarked: “as we join you in celebrating this historic day, I entertain the hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity.” The Liberian leader added that he look forward to continue collaboration as the two leaders work together in furtherance of the principles of the African Union and United Nations, for the promotion of regional and international peace and security. He then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Nguesso with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.