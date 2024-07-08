The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, extended warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to the Government and people of Argentina on the exceptional occasion of the 208th Independence Anniversary on July 9, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai expressed confidence that the warm relations subsisting between the two countries and peoples will continue to flourish as the two leaders work together for the attainment of global peace, security, economic and social development.
He then assured his Argentinian counterpart, President Javier Milei of Liberia’s unwavering commitment to further renew friendship and cooperation with the sisterly Republic of Argentina in anticipation of broadening partnership in all spheres that promote prosperity in the two countries. President Boakai then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Javier Milei with wisdom, good health and happiness as he leads his people to greater prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.