“In an era where discord over migration, politics, and other pressing issues has strained historically strong ties, your leadership offers a crucial opportunity to foster renewed dialogue and cooperation. President Boakai said. The Liberian leader said Liberia values its longstanding friendship with Germany, and look forward to working closely with Merz to strengthen the bilateral relations and advance the shared interests. “Together, we can build a partnership that not only benefit our two nations but also contributes to a more stable and prosperous global community”, President Boakai stated.

The President of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has extended heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on May 6, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai said Merz assumption of this high office is a testament to the confidence and trust the German people have placed in his leadership at this critical moment in global affairs. President Boakai stated that as a nation with a deep commitment to democracy, multilateral cooperation, and economic progress, Germany is uniquely positioned to help mend fragile alliances and forge new, mutually beneficial relationships among the transatlantic nations.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.