Liberia’s 178th Independence Day celebration on the 26th of June 2025 served as a powerful tribute to regional unity and peacebuilding, with a spotlight on the enduring role of ECOWAS and ECOMOG in Liberia’s journey through civil conflict and reconciliation.

The ceremony welcomed high-level dignitaries from across West Africa, including the Presidents of Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Senegal, and Sierra Leone, along with senior officials from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, symbolizing Liberia’s strong ties within the sub-region.

In recognition of ECOWAS at 50, Liberia honored contributing member states of ECOMOG – Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sierra Leone with awards presented by H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of Liberia. Special honors were also given to past Executive Secretaries of ECOWAS who played pivotal roles during Liberia’s crisis, including H.E. Lansana Kouyate, H.E. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu, and H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas.

President Maada Bio, serving as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, led the presentation of awards to H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, and other key figures recognized for their commitment to regional peace and stability. H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Liberia received the award on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Liberia’s Foreign Minister highlighted the vital impact of ECOMOG peacekeepers, whose sacrifices laid the foundation for lasting peace prior to the deployment of UNMIL. President Boakai also announced plans to commission a National Memorial dedicated to victims of Liberia’s civil wars and fallen ECOWAS peacekeepers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to remembrance, reconciliation, and regional solidarity.