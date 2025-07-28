The Ministry of Health, through the National AIDS Control Program (NACP), on Monday, July 28, 2025, kicked off a nationwide hepatitis-B awareness and testing campaign in observance of World Hepatitis Day.

This year’s event is celebrated under the global theme “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down,” with a slogan “Hepatitis Can’t Wait.”

The campaign began today with simultaneous and massive free testing at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, the Ministerial Complex, and the NACP office at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Sinkor. It seeks to raise awareness, encourage early testing and treatment, and highlight the deadly impact of viral Hepatitis, particularly Hepatitis B and C, on Liberians, especially young people.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign on Monday, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services, Dr. Cuallau Jabbeh-Howe, issued a passionate appeal to the public to embrace testing as a first step toward defeating the disease.

“We are here today for a very important program. We are celebrating World Hepatitis Week, and today, July 28, is being observed globally as World Hepatitis Day,” Dr. Howe emphasized.

She continued, “It is good for you to know your status so you can better plan and know how to take good care of yourself. Don’t get ill unknowingly. It is always good to know your health status.”

Dr. Howe warned against the dangerous culture of health denial and silence in Liberia.

“A lot of us don’t want to know our status, which is very bad and dangerous. If you don’t know, you won’t be able to plan properly, and you won’t have someone to treat you properly. That’s why today, we are calling upon you to do your free testing so that you can be advised on how to move forward.”

According to her, Hepatitis is emerging as a major killer disease in Liberia, with young people most at risk.

“Hepatitis is silently killing many of our young people and is now becoming one of the top killers in Liberia. So please, get tested. Know your status. Call your family. Share the word,” she urged.

In continuation of the campaign, free Hepatitis B testing will last up to the 31st of July 2025 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, targeting civil servants, government employees, and the general public.

Health workers will be stationed on the grounds to provide testing, counseling, and basic information about Hepatitis B prevention and treatment.

The week-long commemoration is not just about testing, but also about breaking the silence and breaking down stigma, which aligns with this year’s national slogan, “Let’s Break it Down.” The Ministry hopes to demystify Hepatitis B by educating citizens about its symptoms, transmission routes, prevention methods, and treatment options.

World Hepatitis Day is recognized every year on July 28 to honor the birthday of Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the Hepatitis B virus and developed the first vaccine for it. The day is used to intensify global and national efforts toward Hepatitis elimination, which the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to achieve by 2030.